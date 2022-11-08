From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Virtual Book Event: "Ida in the Middle," A Young Adult Novel About Palestine
Date:
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join this discussion about challenges Palestinians face in US schools. Author Nora Lester Murad's novel, “Ida in the Middle,” addresses the themes of belonging, place and voice, including in schools.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://act.uscpr.org/a/tell-congress-defend-masafer-yatta?contactdata=55DwtiwmvCbRYILlsV1uCtDG458%2bvnBmTUpoVgpfXc2Vq7YolBRzAdr1JHq%2fm46UXvvYyUbD3Qur6xcPfcJnTklxFC16g%2fIOUmP1xewsf0OwoH1ZlTilcz4h8jpZZoHIlWQFwtblDAbcTnodAt12Yj8Ff5SV0%2fXUL5gj8G1VV13XkdFm733qFexKLmWxRl3u&emci=5a2d1075-3035-ed11-ae83-281878b83d8a&emdi=6ddf24aa-3d35-ed11-ae83-281878b83d8a&ceid=1631053
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/notechforapartheid2022/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=17981e94-26b8-4bc1-912c-1bb7c00f654d
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/a/stand-with-the-6?sourceid=1001813&contactdata=kFMeN38fOkqEp%2f7bDHzNysn%2fKYwY2WISSpAZ1rdJtmY%2bify%2bVvSk9C6A9qpgrFdPSabUT603mhDUMHLVIc0TgA%3d%3d&=&emci=97e87dec-1123-ed11-bd6e-281878b83d8a&emdi=dca58fd3-1723-ed11-bd6e-281878b83d8a&ceid=427898
https://www.codepink.org/gaza2022
https://action.sumofus.org/en/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?sp_ref=772035514.99.176208.e.0.2&referring_akid=107071.16341133.OhWp6y&referring_source=fwd&source=mlt
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/suspendallusaidtoisrael/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=6345228c-829a-455a-8830-27686ab7fb68
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146
https://defundracism.org/
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
4) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
5) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://act.uscpr.org/a/tell-congress-defend-masafer-yatta?contactdata=55DwtiwmvCbRYILlsV1uCtDG458%2bvnBmTUpoVgpfXc2Vq7YolBRzAdr1JHq%2fm46UXvvYyUbD3Qur6xcPfcJnTklxFC16g%2fIOUmP1xewsf0OwoH1ZlTilcz4h8jpZZoHIlWQFwtblDAbcTnodAt12Yj8Ff5SV0%2fXUL5gj8G1VV13XkdFm733qFexKLmWxRl3u&emci=5a2d1075-3035-ed11-ae83-281878b83d8a&emdi=6ddf24aa-3d35-ed11-ae83-281878b83d8a&ceid=1631053
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/notechforapartheid2022/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=17981e94-26b8-4bc1-912c-1bb7c00f654d
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/a/stand-with-the-6?sourceid=1001813&contactdata=kFMeN38fOkqEp%2f7bDHzNysn%2fKYwY2WISSpAZ1rdJtmY%2bify%2bVvSk9C6A9qpgrFdPSabUT603mhDUMHLVIc0TgA%3d%3d&=&emci=97e87dec-1123-ed11-bd6e-281878b83d8a&emdi=dca58fd3-1723-ed11-bd6e-281878b83d8a&ceid=427898
https://www.codepink.org/gaza2022
https://action.sumofus.org/en/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?sp_ref=772035514.99.176208.e.0.2&referring_akid=107071.16341133.OhWp6y&referring_source=fwd&source=mlt
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/suspendallusaidtoisrael/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=6345228c-829a-455a-8830-27686ab7fb68
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146
https://defundracism.org/
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
4) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
5) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 10:56AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network