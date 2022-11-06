top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/18/2022
East Bay Immigrant Rights

BAILA! Community Dance Party

sm_flyer_eventbrite_november.jpg
original image (2160x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, November 18, 2022
Time:
7:30 PM - 12:30 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
La Peña Cultural Center
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Our popular BAILA Community Dance Party keeps going strong: put November 18th on your calendar and get ready to feel how fun life can be when you're dancing!

GET YOUR TICKETS IN ADVANCE!! Super Early Bird: $15 | Pre-Sale: $25 | Door: $30

SIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER & COME FOR FREE! Every shift includes free food and beverages.

The vibe of this party will be like a spontaneous dance party that broke out in your kitchen, only if your kitchen had big wood floors, a great live band and sound system, and 200 of your friends, chosen family, and a few intriguing strangers...

Like all events at La Peña, this gathering will be beyond inclusive of all cultures, ages, orientations and identities so you can bring your whole self to the dance floor and be properly celebrated.

PLEASE NOTE: We will require ID & Proof of Full Vaccination at the door. Booster shots and the use of masks inside will both be encouraged but NOT mandatory. See our most updated Covid-19 Policy here.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/baila-communi...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 6, 2022 5:21PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 465.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code