BAILA! Community Dance Party

Date:

Friday, November 18, 2022

Time:

7:30 PM - 12:30 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

La Peña Cultural Center

Location Details:

La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705

Our popular BAILA Community Dance Party keeps going strong: put November 18th on your calendar and get ready to feel how fun life can be when you're dancing!



GET YOUR TICKETS IN ADVANCE!! Super Early Bird: $15 | Pre-Sale: $25 | Door: $30



SIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER & COME FOR FREE! Every shift includes free food and beverages.



The vibe of this party will be like a spontaneous dance party that broke out in your kitchen, only if your kitchen had big wood floors, a great live band and sound system, and 200 of your friends, chosen family, and a few intriguing strangers...



Like all events at La Peña, this gathering will be beyond inclusive of all cultures, ages, orientations and identities so you can bring your whole self to the dance floor and be properly celebrated.



PLEASE NOTE: We will require ID & Proof of Full Vaccination at the door. Booster shots and the use of masks inside will both be encouraged but NOT mandatory. See our most updated Covid-19 Policy here.

