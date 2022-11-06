top
California Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Election Eve Phonebank for Prop 1: Reproductive Freedom

sm_naral_ca.jpg
original image (1200x1200)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, November 07, 2022
Time:
6:00 AM - 7:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
NARAL Pro-Choice California
Location Details:
Phone Bank - virtual
Election Eve - Monday, Nov. 7 @ 6 PM - 7:30 PM PT

RSVP: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/california-virtual-power-1

Join NARAL Pro-Choice California as we make phone calls to pass Proposition 1: The Right to Reproductive Freedom, to enshrine the right to abortion and contraception in the California state Constitution and ensure that these fundamental freedoms are protected for generations to come.

We are proud to call California a Reproductive Freedom State, but with the political landscape shifting rapidly in this country, we need to be sure that access to abortion and contraception is protected and guaranteed for generations to come. Only a constitutional amendment can do that—and that’s why we need your help to ensure Prop 1: The Right to Reproductive Freedom passes.

We hope you'll join us to get out the vote for Prop 1: The Right to Reproductive Freedom!

Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 6, 2022 4:32PM
§
by NARAL Pro-Choice California
Sun, Nov 6, 2022 4:32PM
yes_on_1.jpg
Proposition 1: The Right to Reproductive Freedom will ensure that people have the freedom to make their own medical decisions with their health care providers — based on scientific facts, not a political agenda.

https://www.protectabortionca.com/
