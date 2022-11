Election Eve - Monday, Nov. 7 @ 6 PM - 7:30 PM PTRSVP: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/california-virtual-power-1 Join NARAL Pro-Choice California as we make phone calls to pass Proposition 1: The Right to Reproductive Freedom, to enshrine the right to abortion and contraception in the California state Constitution and ensure that these fundamental freedoms are protected for generations to come.We are proud to call California a Reproductive Freedom State, but with the political landscape shifting rapidly in this country, we need to be sure that access to abortion and contraception is protected and guaranteed for generations to come. Only a constitutional amendment can do that—and that’s why we need your help to ensure Prop 1: The Right to Reproductive Freedom passes.We hope you'll join us to get out the vote for Prop 1: The Right to Reproductive Freedom!