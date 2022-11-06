top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/6/2022
California Arts + Action

Back to the Way Things Were

sm_sfmimetroupe-2022poster-backtothewaythingswere.jpg
original image (900x1392)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Time:
4:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Mime Troupe
Location Details:
Free online at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/backtothewaythingswere
Did you miss the 2022 show in person this summer? Well, it's back by popular demand!

Available for a limited time before the election NOW through Sun, Nov 6 (11:59pm PDT) and FREE to watch on Vimeo ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND AROUND THE WORLD!

The San Francisco Mime Troupe’s
"BACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE"

Visit VIMEO to watch FREE!
Using promo code: powertothepeople
Tip - enter code before logging your personal info and use the link above to access the video.

We encourage you to make a suggested donation of $20 either through this link or by using the donation link on the Vimeo page.

------------------------

About the show...

2022: Back To The Way Things Were

Written by Michael Gene Sullivan with Marie Cartier
Music & Lyrics by Daniel Savio
Directed by Velina Brown
Musical Direction by Daniel Savio

BACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE featured Andre Amarotico, Lizzie Calogero, Norman Gee, Alicia M.P. Nelson, and Keiko Shimosato Carreiro.

And band members William Durkee, Daniel Savio, and Jason Young.

In a country where we can finally stop wearing masks to get pizza and go to the movies, and where we again have a president who isn’t dumb as a two dollar ham, hard-working, middle-aged liberals Ralph and Alice wistfully yearn for The before Times, when things seemed normal. But for Zoe — their twenty-something daughter who grew up in a world of climate change, housing crashes, student debt, the rise of dictatorships and the fall of democracies — there is no “better” to go back to. For her the purgatory of the last two years was just a pause from life in Hell. So what’s the point? Isn’t it easier to just give up?
For more information: https://www.sfmt.org/show-archive/Back-To-...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 6, 2022 10:39AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 465.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code