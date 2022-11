Did you miss the 2022 show in person this summer? Well, it's back by popular demand!Available for a limited time before the election NOW through Sun, Nov 6 (11:59pm PDT) and FREE to watch on Vimeo ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND AROUND THE WORLD!The San Francisco Mime Troupe’s"BACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE"Visit VIMEO to watch FREE Using promo code: powertothepeopleTip - enter code before logging your personal info and use the link above to access the video.We encourage you to make a suggested donation of $20 either through this link or by using the donation link on the Vimeo page.------------------------About the show...2022: Back To The Way Things WereWritten by Michael Gene Sullivan with Marie CartierMusic & Lyrics by Daniel SavioDirected by Velina BrownMusical Direction by Daniel SavioBACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE featured Andre Amarotico, Lizzie Calogero, Norman Gee, Alicia M.P. Nelson, and Keiko Shimosato Carreiro.And band members William Durkee, Daniel Savio, and Jason Young.In a country where we can finally stop wearing masks to get pizza and go to the movies, and where we again have a president who isn’t dumb as a two dollar ham, hard-working, middle-aged liberals Ralph and Alice wistfully yearn for The before Times, when things seemed normal. But for Zoe — their twenty-something daughter who grew up in a world of climate change, housing crashes, student debt, the rise of dictatorships and the fall of democracies — there is no “better” to go back to. For her the purgatory of the last two years was just a pause from life in Hell. So what’s the point? Isn’t it easier to just give up?