From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Back to the Way Things Were
Date:
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Time:
4:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Mime Troupe
Location Details:
Free online at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/backtothewaythingswere
Did you miss the 2022 show in person this summer? Well, it's back by popular demand!
Available for a limited time before the election NOW through Sun, Nov 6 (11:59pm PDT) and FREE to watch on Vimeo ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND AROUND THE WORLD!
The San Francisco Mime Troupe’s
"BACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE"
Visit VIMEO to watch FREE!
Using promo code: powertothepeople
Tip - enter code before logging your personal info and use the link above to access the video.
We encourage you to make a suggested donation of $20 either through this link or by using the donation link on the Vimeo page.
------------------------
About the show...
2022: Back To The Way Things Were
Written by Michael Gene Sullivan with Marie Cartier
Music & Lyrics by Daniel Savio
Directed by Velina Brown
Musical Direction by Daniel Savio
BACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE featured Andre Amarotico, Lizzie Calogero, Norman Gee, Alicia M.P. Nelson, and Keiko Shimosato Carreiro.
And band members William Durkee, Daniel Savio, and Jason Young.
In a country where we can finally stop wearing masks to get pizza and go to the movies, and where we again have a president who isn’t dumb as a two dollar ham, hard-working, middle-aged liberals Ralph and Alice wistfully yearn for The before Times, when things seemed normal. But for Zoe — their twenty-something daughter who grew up in a world of climate change, housing crashes, student debt, the rise of dictatorships and the fall of democracies — there is no “better” to go back to. For her the purgatory of the last two years was just a pause from life in Hell. So what’s the point? Isn’t it easier to just give up?
Available for a limited time before the election NOW through Sun, Nov 6 (11:59pm PDT) and FREE to watch on Vimeo ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND AROUND THE WORLD!
The San Francisco Mime Troupe’s
"BACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE"
Visit VIMEO to watch FREE!
Using promo code: powertothepeople
Tip - enter code before logging your personal info and use the link above to access the video.
We encourage you to make a suggested donation of $20 either through this link or by using the donation link on the Vimeo page.
------------------------
About the show...
2022: Back To The Way Things Were
Written by Michael Gene Sullivan with Marie Cartier
Music & Lyrics by Daniel Savio
Directed by Velina Brown
Musical Direction by Daniel Savio
BACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE featured Andre Amarotico, Lizzie Calogero, Norman Gee, Alicia M.P. Nelson, and Keiko Shimosato Carreiro.
And band members William Durkee, Daniel Savio, and Jason Young.
In a country where we can finally stop wearing masks to get pizza and go to the movies, and where we again have a president who isn’t dumb as a two dollar ham, hard-working, middle-aged liberals Ralph and Alice wistfully yearn for The before Times, when things seemed normal. But for Zoe — their twenty-something daughter who grew up in a world of climate change, housing crashes, student debt, the rise of dictatorships and the fall of democracies — there is no “better” to go back to. For her the purgatory of the last two years was just a pause from life in Hell. So what’s the point? Isn’t it easier to just give up?
For more information: https://www.sfmt.org/show-archive/Back-To-...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 6, 2022 10:39AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network