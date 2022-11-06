top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/14/2022
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice Womyn

Saving Life on Earth: How to Talk About Population in a World of 8 Billion w/ CBD

sm_how_to_talk_about_population_in_a_world_of_8_billion.jpg
original image (466x549)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, November 14, 2022
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Center of Biological Diversity
Location Details:
Online event
Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. PT

RSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/De4yLu4SxUidTeDU3l6XtQ2

As we approach a global population of 8 billion, we need to talk about what that
means for people and the planet in a way that acknowledges intersections of the
environment, reproductive freedom, race and gender.

That’s why the Center for Biological Diversity is hosting a webinar on how to talk about population pressure within the frameworks of anti-racism and reproductive justice.

We’ll provide background on the sensitivities around population conversations, context
about reproductive injustices in the United States, and ways environmentalists can support
equitable solutions.

The webinar will feature a discussion and Q&A with the following panelists:

--Sarah Baillie, population and sustainability organizer at Center for Biological Diversity

--Lauren Pharr, avian ecologist, science communicator, advocate for Black and historically excluded minorities in STEM, and co-founder of Field Inclusive, an organization supporting Black and historically excluded natural resources professionals.

--Gianna May Sanchez, University of Michigan graduate student and research assistant for the Sterilization and Social Justice Lab studying medical regulation, midwifery and women’s health in 20th-century New Mexico.

Join us Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET for an informative and engaging conversation.

Center for Biological Diversity - SF Bay Area offices:
1212 Broadway, St. #800, Oakland, CA 94612
911 Lakeville St. #333, Petaluma, CA 94952
For more information: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/De4yLu...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 6, 2022 9:31AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 465.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code