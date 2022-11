Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. PTRSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/De4yLu4SxUidTeDU3l6XtQ2 As we approach a global population of 8 billion, we need to talk about what thatmeans for people and the planet in a way that acknowledges intersections of theenvironment, reproductive freedom, race and gender.That’s why the Center for Biological Diversity is hosting a webinar on how to talk about population pressure within the frameworks of anti-racism and reproductive justice.We’ll provide background on the sensitivities around population conversations, contextabout reproductive injustices in the United States, and ways environmentalists can supportequitable solutions.The webinar will feature a discussion and Q&A with the following panelists:--Sarah Baillie, population and sustainability organizer at Center for Biological Diversity--Lauren Pharr, avian ecologist, science communicator, advocate for Black and historically excluded minorities in STEM, and co-founder of Field Inclusive, an organization supporting Black and historically excluded natural resources professionals.--Gianna May Sanchez, University of Michigan graduate student and research assistant for the Sterilization and Social Justice Lab studying medical regulation, midwifery and women’s health in 20th-century New Mexico.Join us Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET for an informative and engaging conversation.Center for Biological Diversity - SF Bay Area offices:1212 Broadway, St. #800, Oakland, CA 94612911 Lakeville St. #333, Petaluma, CA 94952