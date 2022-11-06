From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Saving Life on Earth: How to Talk About Population in a World of 8 Billion w/ CBD
Date:
Monday, November 14, 2022
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Center of Biological Diversity
Location Details:
Online event
Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. PT
RSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/De4yLu4SxUidTeDU3l6XtQ2
As we approach a global population of 8 billion, we need to talk about what that
means for people and the planet in a way that acknowledges intersections of the
environment, reproductive freedom, race and gender.
That’s why the Center for Biological Diversity is hosting a webinar on how to talk about population pressure within the frameworks of anti-racism and reproductive justice.
We’ll provide background on the sensitivities around population conversations, context
about reproductive injustices in the United States, and ways environmentalists can support
equitable solutions.
The webinar will feature a discussion and Q&A with the following panelists:
--Sarah Baillie, population and sustainability organizer at Center for Biological Diversity
--Lauren Pharr, avian ecologist, science communicator, advocate for Black and historically excluded minorities in STEM, and co-founder of Field Inclusive, an organization supporting Black and historically excluded natural resources professionals.
--Gianna May Sanchez, University of Michigan graduate student and research assistant for the Sterilization and Social Justice Lab studying medical regulation, midwifery and women’s health in 20th-century New Mexico.
Join us Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET for an informative and engaging conversation.
Center for Biological Diversity - SF Bay Area offices:
1212 Broadway, St. #800, Oakland, CA 94612
911 Lakeville St. #333, Petaluma, CA 94952
For more information: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/De4yLu...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 6, 2022 9:31AM
