Americas International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Brazilian Elections, Lula's Victory, and Bolsonarism

brazil_event_1122.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Time:
3:30 AM - 5:30 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Boston Mayday Committee
Location Details:
SUNDAY Nov. 6th AT 6:30 PM EDT 3:30 PDT
Brazilian Elections, Lula's Victory, and Bolsonarism

Reporting from São Paulo, Brazil
Hear Fabio Bosco – Member of the Sindicato dos Metroviarios in São Paulo

In recent years, Brazil has experienced extreme hardship. Over 680,0000 have died from the COVID 19 pandemic. In Brazil, 1% of the population receives about 28% of the country’s income, resulting in the second-highest income concentration in the world. Brazil’s 6 richest men have the same amount of wealth as the bottom 50% of the population. On October 30, Brazil elected Lula da Silva as the next president. Although Lula was elected, the polarization remains, and class conflict will continue. Many questions remain unanswered. Please join in a discussion of the elections, political polarization, and the developing class struggle in Brazil.


Please join the Zoom discussion: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85907977991?pwd=YnBPbFFwcStueEJtcEFUVnN6ais0UT09&fbclid=IwAR2vaI0RuvspvZt9ADyNge1EEx5rDIzLJLANMNzqqOgp1glc9JHZSw29dxo
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7035117480...
