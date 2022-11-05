top
Human Rights Tribunals: Excessive Force: San Diego, Standing Rock, Tohono O'odham Nation

by Brenda Norrell
Sat, Nov 5, 2022 4:16AM
The United States declined to respond during the tribunal today for the torture and murder of Anastasio Hernandez Rojos, who died after being kicked like a barrel and repeatedly tasered in handcuffs by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the San Diego border. Today's tribunal was the first time the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had taken up a case of extrajudicial killing by U.S. law enforcement. The case exposed the shadow units, the secret cover-up units concealing the crimes committed by U.S. Border Patrol agents. The human rights commission heard similar testimony by Dine', Ponca and Tohono O'odham on the excessive force by law enforcement at Standing Rock, and the militarization and abuse by the Border Patrol on the Tohono O'odham Nation, during a tribunal in Jamaica in 2019.
borderwall_cnt91_fr2.jpg
Human Rights Tribunals: Excessive force and murder -- San Diego Border, Standing Rock and Tohono O'odham Nation

By Brenda Norrell
Censored News

The United States declined to respond during the tribunal today for the torture and murder of Anastasio Hernandez Rojos, who died after being kicked like a barrel and repeatedly tasered in handcuffs by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the San Diego border.

Today's tribunal was the first time the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had taken up a case of extrajudicial killing by U.S. law enforcement. The case exposed the shadow units, the secret cover-up units concealing the crimes of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Hernandez Rojas' widow Maria Puga said, “They just thought he was one more immigrant who was going to disappear. But here we are.”

The human rights commission heard similar testimony by Dine', Ponca and Tohono O'odham on the excessive force by law enforcement at Standing Rock, and the militarization and abuse by the Border Patrol on the Tohono O'odham Nation, during a tribunal in Jamaica in 2019.

After the testimony on excessive force and militarization targeting Native people, the United States did respond but failed to assume responsibility for the excessive force and militarization at Standing Rock and at the border. Shifting blame, U.S. State Department and Embassy officials blamed private security in a rambling response.

Read the article at Censored News

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/11/human-rights-tribunals-excessive-force.html

Top photo credit: People's Portfolio
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/11/hum...
sm_20190521_142336-collage.jpg
original image (640x640)
Excessive Force: Law enforcement attacked Water Protectors at Standing Rock with vicious dogs, batons, pepper spray, tear gas and rubber bullets.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/11/hum...
sm_20190510_005837-collage.jpg
original image (640x640)
Testimony in Jamaica. Photo copyright Brenda Norrell.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/11/hum...
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
