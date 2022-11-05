From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Human Rights Tribunals: Excessive Force: San Diego, Standing Rock, Tohono O'odham Nation
The United States declined to respond during the tribunal today for the torture and murder of Anastasio Hernandez Rojos, who died after being kicked like a barrel and repeatedly tasered in handcuffs by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the San Diego border. Today's tribunal was the first time the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had taken up a case of extrajudicial killing by U.S. law enforcement. The case exposed the shadow units, the secret cover-up units concealing the crimes committed by U.S. Border Patrol agents. The human rights commission heard similar testimony by Dine', Ponca and Tohono O'odham on the excessive force by law enforcement at Standing Rock, and the militarization and abuse by the Border Patrol on the Tohono O'odham Nation, during a tribunal in Jamaica in 2019.
Human Rights Tribunals: Excessive force and murder -- San Diego Border, Standing Rock and Tohono O'odham Nation
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
The United States declined to respond during the tribunal today for the torture and murder of Anastasio Hernandez Rojos, who died after being kicked like a barrel and repeatedly tasered in handcuffs by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the San Diego border.
Today's tribunal was the first time the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had taken up a case of extrajudicial killing by U.S. law enforcement. The case exposed the shadow units, the secret cover-up units concealing the crimes of the U.S. Border Patrol.
Hernandez Rojas' widow Maria Puga said, “They just thought he was one more immigrant who was going to disappear. But here we are.”
The human rights commission heard similar testimony by Dine', Ponca and Tohono O'odham on the excessive force by law enforcement at Standing Rock, and the militarization and abuse by the Border Patrol on the Tohono O'odham Nation, during a tribunal in Jamaica in 2019.
After the testimony on excessive force and militarization targeting Native people, the United States did respond but failed to assume responsibility for the excessive force and militarization at Standing Rock and at the border. Shifting blame, U.S. State Department and Embassy officials blamed private security in a rambling response.
Read the article at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/11/human-rights-tribunals-excessive-force.html
Top photo credit: People's Portfolio
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
The United States declined to respond during the tribunal today for the torture and murder of Anastasio Hernandez Rojos, who died after being kicked like a barrel and repeatedly tasered in handcuffs by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the San Diego border.
Today's tribunal was the first time the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had taken up a case of extrajudicial killing by U.S. law enforcement. The case exposed the shadow units, the secret cover-up units concealing the crimes of the U.S. Border Patrol.
Hernandez Rojas' widow Maria Puga said, “They just thought he was one more immigrant who was going to disappear. But here we are.”
The human rights commission heard similar testimony by Dine', Ponca and Tohono O'odham on the excessive force by law enforcement at Standing Rock, and the militarization and abuse by the Border Patrol on the Tohono O'odham Nation, during a tribunal in Jamaica in 2019.
After the testimony on excessive force and militarization targeting Native people, the United States did respond but failed to assume responsibility for the excessive force and militarization at Standing Rock and at the border. Shifting blame, U.S. State Department and Embassy officials blamed private security in a rambling response.
Read the article at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/11/human-rights-tribunals-excessive-force.html
Top photo credit: People's Portfolio
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/11/hum...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network