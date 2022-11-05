Human Rights Tribunals: Excessive Force: San Diego, Standing Rock, Tohono O'odham Nation by Brenda Norrell

The United States declined to respond during the tribunal today for the torture and murder of Anastasio Hernandez Rojos, who died after being kicked like a barrel and repeatedly tasered in handcuffs by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the San Diego border. Today's tribunal was the first time the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had taken up a case of extrajudicial killing by U.S. law enforcement. The case exposed the shadow units, the secret cover-up units concealing the crimes committed by U.S. Border Patrol agents. The human rights commission heard similar testimony by Dine', Ponca and Tohono O'odham on the excessive force by law enforcement at Standing Rock, and the militarization and abuse by the Border Patrol on the Tohono O'odham Nation, during a tribunal in Jamaica in 2019.