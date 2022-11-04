From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Humanitarian Crisis at the U.S. / Mexico Border
Sunday, November 13, 2022
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Speaker
UUSF Forum
At UUSF, 1187 Franklin Street @ Geary / TSK Room
And on Zoom
No More Deaths is a humanitarian organization based in southern Arizona. We began in 2004 in the form of a coalition of community and faith groups, dedicated to stepping up efforts to stop the deaths of migrants in the desert and to achieving the enactment of a set of Faith-Based Principles for Immigration Reform. We later developed into an autonomous project. Since 2008 we have been an official ministry of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson.
Romina and Ellie will inform us about the humanitarian crisis on the US/Mexico border, the important work of No More Deaths, and how each of us can help end death and suffering on the US/Mexico border.
Come in person or join on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92283769082?pwd=RDFjQ2JNTFhNZkZRS3o3QWxscytYUT09
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 7:59PM
