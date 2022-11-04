From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

The Humanitarian Crisis at the U.S. / Mexico Border

Date:

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

UUSF Forum

Location Details:

At UUSF, 1187 Franklin Street @ Geary / TSK Room



And on Zoom





Romina and Ellie will inform us about the humanitarian crisis on the US/Mexico border, the important work of No More Deaths, and how each of us can help end death and suffering on the US/Mexico border.



Come in person or join on Zoom:



No More Deaths is a humanitarian organization based in southern Arizona. We began in 2004 in the form of a coalition of community and faith groups, dedicated to stepping up efforts to stop the deaths of migrants in the desert and to achieving the enactment of a set of Faith-Based Principles for Immigration Reform. We later developed into an autonomous project. Since 2008 we have been an official ministry of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson.