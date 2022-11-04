Indigethanx

Thursday, November 17, 2022

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Other

American Indian Resource Center at UCSC

Cowell Ranch Hay Barn, UC Santa Cruz

Join the American Indian Resource Center & Cowell Coffee Shop for an alternative Thanksgiving meal, Indigethanx: Celebrating Indigenous Foodways of the Americas. This event will be held at the Cowell Ranch Hay Barn on Thursday November 17th from 6-8PM.



Space is limited so please register by Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Spots may fill by this date, in that event, we will create a waiting list. You can register at: bit.ly/AIRC-IT22