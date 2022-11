“Rethinking Thanksgiving: From Land Acknowledgement to LANDBACK,” will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 pm PT/ 4 pm ET.Tonatierra, American Indian Law Alliance, NDN Collective, Sogorea Te Land Trust,and the Indigenous Solidarity NetworkREGISTER HERE: https://ndncollective.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_se5KJn7BRu-FXTNIKd8tow Live captioning, Spanish Interpretation and ASL interpretation will be available on the call.Join us this season to interrogate the colonial legacy of the ‘Thanksgiving’ holiday and hear from frontline Indigenous leaders on how to join efforts to protect land and water. Indigenous-led movements are building power and leading us towards a liberated future in this moment of climate catastrophe and reckoning.Tonatierra, American Indian Law Alliance, NDN Collective, Sogorea Te Land Trust, and the Indigenous Solidarity Network invite you to hear from Indigenous leaders who will give updates from the frontlines of this fight. Speakers will include Betty Lyons, Tupac Enrique Acosta, Demetrius Johnson, Corrina Gould, and Jake Edwards moderated by Eve Reyes-Aguirre.From tar sands pipelines across Turtle Island to Arctic oil and gas drilling, Indigenous campaigns of resistance continue to lead the way in protecting future generations against the destruction of sacred lands and waterways.Here are more ways you can take action and deepen your learning:--Invite your friends and family to join the webinar by forwarding this email and sharing the Rethinking Thanksgiving Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/531401772158687 --Encourage your organization to endorse and promote this event by filling out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdX3dDqL4M0OiN9vt0qdcLIKjrmcGMBFgFlDS7B4hzKTI5UUg/viewform