From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rethinking Thanksgiving: From Land Acknowledgement to Landback
Date:
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Time:
1:00 AM - 2:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Indigenous & solidarity organizations
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
“Rethinking Thanksgiving: From Land Acknowledgement to LANDBACK,” will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 pm PT/ 4 pm ET.
Tonatierra, American Indian Law Alliance, NDN Collective, Sogorea Te Land Trust,
and the Indigenous Solidarity Network
REGISTER HERE: https://ndncollective.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_se5KJn7BRu-FXTNIKd8tow
Live captioning, Spanish Interpretation and ASL interpretation will be available on the call.
Join us this season to interrogate the colonial legacy of the ‘Thanksgiving’ holiday and hear from frontline Indigenous leaders on how to join efforts to protect land and water. Indigenous-led movements are building power and leading us towards a liberated future in this moment of climate catastrophe and reckoning.
Tonatierra, American Indian Law Alliance, NDN Collective, Sogorea Te Land Trust, and the Indigenous Solidarity Network invite you to hear from Indigenous leaders who will give updates from the frontlines of this fight. Speakers will include Betty Lyons, Tupac Enrique Acosta, Demetrius Johnson, Corrina Gould, and Jake Edwards moderated by Eve Reyes-Aguirre.
From tar sands pipelines across Turtle Island to Arctic oil and gas drilling, Indigenous campaigns of resistance continue to lead the way in protecting future generations against the destruction of sacred lands and waterways.
Here are more ways you can take action and deepen your learning:
--Invite your friends and family to join the webinar by forwarding this email and sharing the Rethinking Thanksgiving Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/531401772158687
--Encourage your organization to endorse and promote this event by filling out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdX3dDqL4M0OiN9vt0qdcLIKjrmcGMBFgFlDS7B4hzKTI5UUg/viewform
Tonatierra, American Indian Law Alliance, NDN Collective, Sogorea Te Land Trust,
and the Indigenous Solidarity Network
REGISTER HERE: https://ndncollective.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_se5KJn7BRu-FXTNIKd8tow
Live captioning, Spanish Interpretation and ASL interpretation will be available on the call.
Join us this season to interrogate the colonial legacy of the ‘Thanksgiving’ holiday and hear from frontline Indigenous leaders on how to join efforts to protect land and water. Indigenous-led movements are building power and leading us towards a liberated future in this moment of climate catastrophe and reckoning.
Tonatierra, American Indian Law Alliance, NDN Collective, Sogorea Te Land Trust, and the Indigenous Solidarity Network invite you to hear from Indigenous leaders who will give updates from the frontlines of this fight. Speakers will include Betty Lyons, Tupac Enrique Acosta, Demetrius Johnson, Corrina Gould, and Jake Edwards moderated by Eve Reyes-Aguirre.
From tar sands pipelines across Turtle Island to Arctic oil and gas drilling, Indigenous campaigns of resistance continue to lead the way in protecting future generations against the destruction of sacred lands and waterways.
Here are more ways you can take action and deepen your learning:
--Invite your friends and family to join the webinar by forwarding this email and sharing the Rethinking Thanksgiving Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/531401772158687
--Encourage your organization to endorse and promote this event by filling out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdX3dDqL4M0OiN9vt0qdcLIKjrmcGMBFgFlDS7B4hzKTI5UUg/viewform
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5314017721...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 10:39AM
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network