top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/20/2022

Rethinking Thanksgiving: From Land Acknowledgement to Landback

sm_isn.jpg
original image (1200x628)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Time:
1:00 AM - 2:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Indigenous & solidarity organizations
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
“Rethinking Thanksgiving: From Land Acknowledgement to LANDBACK,” will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 pm PT/ 4 pm ET.

Tonatierra, American Indian Law Alliance, NDN Collective, Sogorea Te Land Trust,
and the Indigenous Solidarity Network

REGISTER HERE: https://ndncollective.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_se5KJn7BRu-FXTNIKd8tow

Live captioning, Spanish Interpretation and ASL interpretation will be available on the call.


Join us this season to interrogate the colonial legacy of the ‘Thanksgiving’ holiday and hear from frontline Indigenous leaders on how to join efforts to protect land and water. Indigenous-led movements are building power and leading us towards a liberated future in this moment of climate catastrophe and reckoning.

Tonatierra, American Indian Law Alliance, NDN Collective, Sogorea Te Land Trust, and the Indigenous Solidarity Network invite you to hear from Indigenous leaders who will give updates from the frontlines of this fight. Speakers will include Betty Lyons, Tupac Enrique Acosta, Demetrius Johnson, Corrina Gould, and Jake Edwards moderated by Eve Reyes-Aguirre.

From tar sands pipelines across Turtle Island to Arctic oil and gas drilling, Indigenous campaigns of resistance continue to lead the way in protecting future generations against the destruction of sacred lands and waterways.

Here are more ways you can take action and deepen your learning:

--Invite your friends and family to join the webinar by forwarding this email and sharing the Rethinking Thanksgiving Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/531401772158687

--Encourage your organization to endorse and promote this event by filling out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdX3dDqL4M0OiN9vt0qdcLIKjrmcGMBFgFlDS7B4hzKTI5UUg/viewform
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5314017721...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 10:39AM
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 460.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code