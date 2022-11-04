From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Free virtual screening of the documentary film "Shalal (Looted): A Reel War"
Date:
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
The film screening will be followed by discussions with the film director Karnit Mandel.
While searching in an Israeli archive, filmmaker Karnit Mandel stumbles across film reels from a long-lost Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) film archive. This never-before-seen footage was seized by Israel during the 1982 invasion of Lebanon, and Mandel begins to wonder what is so dangerous in it that requires hiding. As the truth of these historical records unravel, she comes into conflict with the bureaucracy of Israel’s military apparatus, which denies the possession of additional footage. Will she be able to wrestle back any of this untold history, or will the reels forever remain buried?
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://act.uscpr.org/a/tell-congress-defend-masafer-yatta?contactdata=55DwtiwmvCbRYILlsV1uCtDG458%2bvnBmTUpoVgpfXc2Vq7YolBRzAdr1JHq%2fm46UXvvYyUbD3Qur6xcPfcJnTklxFC16g%2fIOUmP1xewsf0OwoH1ZlTilcz4h8jpZZoHIlWQFwtblDAbcTnodAt12Yj8Ff5SV0%2fXUL5gj8G1VV13XkdFm733qFexKLmWxRl3u&emci=5a2d1075-3035-ed11-ae83-281878b83d8a&emdi=6ddf24aa-3d35-ed11-ae83-281878b83d8a&ceid=1631053
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/notechforapartheid2022/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=17981e94-26b8-4bc1-912c-1bb7c00f654d
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/a/stand-with-the-6?sourceid=1001813&contactdata=kFMeN38fOkqEp%2f7bDHzNysn%2fKYwY2WISSpAZ1rdJtmY%2bify%2bVvSk9C6A9qpgrFdPSabUT603mhDUMHLVIc0TgA%3d%3d&=&emci=97e87dec-1123-ed11-bd6e-281878b83d8a&emdi=dca58fd3-1723-ed11-bd6e-281878b83d8a&ceid=427898
https://www.codepink.org/gaza2022
https://action.sumofus.org/en/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?sp_ref=772035514.99.176208.e.0.2&referring_akid=107071.16341133.OhWp6y&referring_source=fwd&source=mlt
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/suspendallusaidtoisrael/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=6345228c-829a-455a-8830-27686ab7fb68
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146
https://defundracism.org/
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
4) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
5) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
While searching in an Israeli archive, filmmaker Karnit Mandel stumbles across film reels from a long-lost Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) film archive. This never-before-seen footage was seized by Israel during the 1982 invasion of Lebanon, and Mandel begins to wonder what is so dangerous in it that requires hiding. As the truth of these historical records unravel, she comes into conflict with the bureaucracy of Israel’s military apparatus, which denies the possession of additional footage. Will she be able to wrestle back any of this untold history, or will the reels forever remain buried?
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://act.uscpr.org/a/tell-congress-defend-masafer-yatta?contactdata=55DwtiwmvCbRYILlsV1uCtDG458%2bvnBmTUpoVgpfXc2Vq7YolBRzAdr1JHq%2fm46UXvvYyUbD3Qur6xcPfcJnTklxFC16g%2fIOUmP1xewsf0OwoH1ZlTilcz4h8jpZZoHIlWQFwtblDAbcTnodAt12Yj8Ff5SV0%2fXUL5gj8G1VV13XkdFm733qFexKLmWxRl3u&emci=5a2d1075-3035-ed11-ae83-281878b83d8a&emdi=6ddf24aa-3d35-ed11-ae83-281878b83d8a&ceid=1631053
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/notechforapartheid2022/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=17981e94-26b8-4bc1-912c-1bb7c00f654d
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/a/stand-with-the-6?sourceid=1001813&contactdata=kFMeN38fOkqEp%2f7bDHzNysn%2fKYwY2WISSpAZ1rdJtmY%2bify%2bVvSk9C6A9qpgrFdPSabUT603mhDUMHLVIc0TgA%3d%3d&=&emci=97e87dec-1123-ed11-bd6e-281878b83d8a&emdi=dca58fd3-1723-ed11-bd6e-281878b83d8a&ceid=427898
https://www.codepink.org/gaza2022
https://action.sumofus.org/en/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?sp_ref=772035514.99.176208.e.0.2&referring_akid=107071.16341133.OhWp6y&referring_source=fwd&source=mlt
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/suspendallusaidtoisrael/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=6345228c-829a-455a-8830-27686ab7fb68
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146
https://defundracism.org/
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
4) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
5) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 9:29AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network