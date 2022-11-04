From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Disorientation Zine Release / Print Room Grand Opening
Date:
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time:
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Long haul infoshop
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue - Berkeley - 2 blocks from Ashby BART / across from La Pena
FREE release party for the 2022-23 DISORIENTATION guide!
We have been working tirelessly at the Reprographixxx Print Room project to get almost 1,000 guides printed in time 🙂
There will be FREE TACOS (delicious, flavorful, and vegan – no BS) and FREE copies of the disorientation guide!
For decades, the Disorientation guide has been a resource for people at UC Berkeley to go beyond the university and get re-connected to ways of life outside academia and capitalism.
EVERYBODY IS WELCOME!!
We have been working tirelessly at the Reprographixxx Print Room project to get almost 1,000 guides printed in time 🙂
There will be FREE TACOS (delicious, flavorful, and vegan – no BS) and FREE copies of the disorientation guide!
For decades, the Disorientation guide has been a resource for people at UC Berkeley to go beyond the university and get re-connected to ways of life outside academia and capitalism.
EVERYBODY IS WELCOME!!
For more information: https://thelonghaul.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 12:52AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network