East Bay Media Activism & Independent Media

Disorientation Zine Release / Print Room Grand Opening

Date:
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time:
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Long haul infoshop
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue - Berkeley - 2 blocks from Ashby BART / across from La Pena
FREE release party for the 2022-23 DISORIENTATION guide!

We have been working tirelessly at the Reprographixxx Print Room project to get almost 1,000 guides printed in time 🙂

There will be FREE TACOS (delicious, flavorful, and vegan – no BS) and FREE copies of the disorientation guide!

For decades, the Disorientation guide has been a resource for people at UC Berkeley to go beyond the university and get re-connected to ways of life outside academia and capitalism.

EVERYBODY IS WELCOME!!
For more information: https://thelonghaul.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 12:52AM
