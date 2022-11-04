Disorientation Zine Release / Print Room Grand Opening

Saturday, November 12, 2022

5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Party/Street Party

Long haul infoshop

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue - Berkeley - 2 blocks from Ashby BART / across from La Pena

FREE release party for the 2022-23 DISORIENTATION guide!



We have been working tirelessly at the Reprographixxx Print Room project to get almost 1,000 guides printed in time 🙂



There will be FREE TACOS (delicious, flavorful, and vegan – no BS) and FREE copies of the disorientation guide!



For decades, the Disorientation guide has been a resource for people at UC Berkeley to go beyond the university and get re-connected to ways of life outside academia and capitalism.



EVERYBODY IS WELCOME!!