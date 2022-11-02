In an international panel, South African striking dockers of the Revolutionary Transportation Union

In an international panel, South African striking dockers of the Revolutionary Transportation Unionof South Africa RETUSA and ILWU longshore workers talked about their joint struggles against privatization, contracting out and union busting in the Port of Oakland where billionaire GAP & A's owner John Fisher wants to build a stadium and 3,000 luxury condos at Howard Terminal. RETUSA went out on a national strike against the State owned Transnet in early October but the strike was set back when one of the unions accepted a substandard contract that allowed for outsourcing and downsizing.This panel took place on October 22, 2022It was sponsored by WorkWeekFor more information on RETUSAContributionsBank address: Standard Bank Centre, 1 Kingsmead Way, Old Fort, Durban, 4001, South AfricaSWIFT code is SBZAZAJJUnion physical address is Metlife Building, 391 Anton Lembede street, 14th Floor, Office number 14-A01, Durban 4001.Account name: Revolutionary Transport Union of South AfricaBank name: Standard Bank of South AfricaAccount number: 050 722 549Branch code: 051001Branch name: Kingsmead, DurbanSwift code: SBZA ZA JJWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project