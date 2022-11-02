From the Open-Publishing Calendar
South Africa RETUSA Dock Strikers & ILWU West Coast Longshore Workers Speak Out
of South Africa RETUSA and ILWU longshore workers talked about their joint struggles against privatization, contracting out and union busting in the Port of Oakland where billionaire GAP & A’s owner John Fisher wants to build a stadium and 3,000 luxury condos at Howard Terminal. RETUSA went out on a national strike against the State owned Transnet in early October but the strike was set back when one of the unions accepted a substandard contract that allowed for outsourcing and downsizing.
This panel took place on October 22, 2022
It was sponsored by WorkWeek
Additional Media:
South Africa National Dockers Strike With RTUSA JV Dube, David Hemson & Namibia Workers Struggles
https://youtu.be/Jq20jE-qpws
South Africa’s Port workers preparing for National Strike
https://maritime-executive.com/article/south-africa-s-port-services-could-be-paralyzed-by-strike
South Africa SAFTA/COSATU General Strike For Workers & Communities
https://youtu.be/sqg2ubbPZWU
Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8
South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires
https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY
The Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire Family
https://youtu.be/u0BjYZeEmpQ
THE CALL OF 1973: The South Africa Durban Uprising And The Lessons For Working People Today
South African Union Struggles, NUMSA, The ANC, Privatization & Business Unionism
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-11-22-south-african-union-struggle-the-anc-privatization-corporatization
Clover cancels Christmas to punish striking workers
https://www.newframe.com/clover-cancels-christmas-to-punish-striking-workers/?fbclid=IwAR1Tv5S-2lkvWqDV5H1gAlKOSi73MnelcLu1iKSSHm6-5odxedI6X921YN4
SA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage Cuts
https://imemc.org/article/south-african-trade-unions-say-no-israeli-takeover-of-clover/
For more information on RETUSA
https://www.facebook.com/UNIONRETUSA/
retusaunion [at] telkomsa.net, dube.jv [at] retusa-union.org josph.jd [at] gmail.com
Contributions
Bank address: Standard Bank Centre, 1 Kingsmead Way, Old Fort, Durban, 4001, South Africa
SWIFT code is SBZAZAJJ
Union physical address is Metlife Building, 391 Anton Lembede street, 14th Floor, Office number 14-A01, Durban 4001.
Account name: Revolutionary Transport Union of South Africa
Bank name: Standard Bank of South Africa
Account number: 050 722 549
Branch code: 051001
Branch name: Kingsmead, Durban
Swift code: SBZA ZA JJ
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/TEKg4WrUYtc
