top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International San Francisco Labor & Workers

South Africa RETUSA Dock Strikers & ILWU West Coast Longshore Workers Speak Out

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Nov 2, 2022 9:45PM
In an international panel, South African striking dockers of the Revolutionary Transportation Union
of South Africa RETUSA and ILWU longshore workers talked about their joint struggles against privatization, contracting out and union busting in the Port of Oakland where billionaire GAP & A’s owner John Fisher wants to build a stadium and 3,000 luxury condos at Howard Terminal.
sm_retusa_dancing.jpg
original image (1118x960)
In an international panel, South African striking dockers of the Revolutionary Transportation Union
of South Africa RETUSA and ILWU longshore workers talked about their joint struggles against privatization, contracting out and union busting in the Port of Oakland where billionaire GAP & A’s owner John Fisher wants to build a stadium and 3,000 luxury condos at Howard Terminal. RETUSA went out on a national strike against the State owned Transnet in early October but the strike was set back when one of the unions accepted a substandard contract that allowed for outsourcing and downsizing.

This panel took place on October 22, 2022

It was sponsored by WorkWeek

Additional Media:

South Africa National Dockers Strike With RTUSA JV Dube, David Hemson & Namibia Workers Struggles
https://youtu.be/Jq20jE-qpws

South Africa’s Port workers preparing for National Strike
https://maritime-executive.com/article/south-africa-s-port-services-could-be-paralyzed-by-strike

South Africa SAFTA/COSATU General Strike For Workers & Communities
https://youtu.be/sqg2ubbPZWU

Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8

South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires
https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY

The Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire Family
https://youtu.be/u0BjYZeEmpQ

THE CALL OF 1973: The South Africa Durban Uprising And The Lessons For Working People Today
South African Union Struggles, NUMSA, The ANC, Privatization & Business Unionism
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-11-22-south-african-union-struggle-the-anc-privatization-corporatization

Clover cancels Christmas to punish striking workers
https://www.newframe.com/clover-cancels-christmas-to-punish-striking-workers/?fbclid=IwAR1Tv5S-2lkvWqDV5H1gAlKOSi73MnelcLu1iKSSHm6-5odxedI6X921YN4

SA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage Cuts
https://imemc.org/article/south-african-trade-unions-say-no-israeli-takeover-of-clover/

For more information on RETUSA
https://www.facebook.com/UNIONRETUSA/

retusaunion [at] telkomsa.net, dube.jv [at] retusa-union.org josph.jd [at] gmail.com
Contributions
Bank address: Standard Bank Centre, 1 Kingsmead Way, Old Fort, Durban, 4001, South Africa
SWIFT code is SBZAZAJJ
Union physical address is Metlife Building, 391 Anton Lembede street, 14th Floor, Office number 14-A01, Durban 4001.
Account name: Revolutionary Transport Union of South Africa
Bank name: Standard Bank of South Africa
Account number: 050 722 549
Branch code: 051001
Branch name: Kingsmead, Durban
Swift code: SBZA ZA JJ

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/TEKg4WrUYtc
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 465.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code