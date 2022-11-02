From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Lula Victory, Bolsonaro, The Working Class & The Rise Of Fascim With Fabio Bosco
Fabio Bosco with the independent Brazilian trade union federation Conlutas and a transit worker talks about the Brazilian election victory of Lula and the rise of fascism.
Fabio Bosco, a Sao Paulo transit worker and with the Conlutas trade union federation reports on the results of the victory of Lula and the Workers Party in Brazil, Bolsonaro and the rise of fascism in Brazil.
Bolsonaro's supporters including some truckers have shutdown highways and also closed the Sáo Paulo airport with the acquiesce of the Federal police. Bosco reports that workers and communities have opened the roads with direct action.
He also discusses the relationship between US right winger and Trump to Bolsonaro.
This interview was done on 11/1/22.
Additional Media:
Brazil, Bolsonaro, The Rise of Fascism & The Working Class with Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/_HqQZjD4sjQ
Brazilian Workers, The Elections, The Pandemic & Privatizations With Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/4EfvxYQ2UPc
Brazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism/Capitalism With Brazil Transit Worker Fabio Bosco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzp06yyRQx0 WorkWeek
Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=7s
Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4
The Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da Silva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mucnEo8k7zw
Brazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISola4mhb30
For More Info:
https://cspconlutas.org.br
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/9JPmQh6_AWM
