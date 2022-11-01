From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Elect Justice, NOT Jenkins!
Date:
Friday, November 04, 2022
Time:
1:00 AM - 2:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Martha Hubert
Location Details:
The San Francisco Police Officers Association
800 Bryant @ 6th Street, SF
800 Bryant @ 6th Street, SF
The election is Tuesday, November 8th. Please join us to encourage the residents of San Francisco to NOT vote for Brooke Jenkins. All are welcomed to stand with Mothers On The March and people from the community.
Since Mayor London Breed appointed Jenkins to replace DA Chesa Boudin, more of Jenkins deceit has been exposed. We need to resist and expose her agenda:
-For not holding police accountable for abusing and killing people in our communities, she fired or reassigned attorneys who were in various phases of the trial process of holding SFPD accountable.
-For her deceit of San Franciscans, from the time the Guido trial didn’t go her way and she quit the DA’s office till the lies she continues to build in her campaign.
-For contributing more to AAPI Hate by dividing the Black, Brown and Asian communities
The Police Officers Association has made a donation to the election of interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.
Article:
S.F. November election: Here’s how much D.A. and supervisor candidates have raised so far – September 30, 2022
https://www.sfchronicle.com/sf/article/S-F-November-election-Here-s-how-much-D-A-17479232.php
“…Jenkins, who was appointed to the district attorney job by Mayor London Breed after the successful June recall of progressive Chesa Boudin, raised about $126,500 through Sept. 24 and ended the reporting period with about $61,700 in the bank after accounting for expenses. Her notable donors include Breed, Police Officer Association President Tracy McCray and some lawyers from the District Attorney’s Office…”
On July 21, SF BoS approved a two-year, $14 billion budget that includes the hiring of 220 police officers to fill vacancies within the San Francisco Police Department – This was Mayor Breed’s proposal.
No accountability measures were part of this bill.
Only one supervisor voted against this – Supervisor Dean Preston.
Our Demands:
- JUSTICE YES; JENKINS NO!
- The Police Officers Association be SHUT DOWN!
- Abolish the ‘Officers Bill of Rights’
- Jail Killer Cops – we demand killer cops be charged with murder
- Abolish the Police
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 8:08PM
