View events for the week of 11/3/2022

South Bay Indigenous Solidarity: November Meeting

sm_image_2022-06-01_at_12.37_am.jpg
original image (1037x452)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Location Details:
Online via Zoom. Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtdeqvrD4sGtJy3JrPnZH-3IJH7Cixcg5_
Protect Juristac! Nov. 7 (5:00 PM) is the last time to submit public comments on the Sargent Ranch Quarry Project draft environmental report! Described the media as 'Silicon Valley's Version of Standing Rock', the Sargent Ranch Quarry is sited on the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site, at the nexus of a critical wildlife corridor.

Join us on Nov. 3 to learn more about the Amah Mutsun led effort to stop the Sargent Ranch Quarry Project. And learn more about two other commercial developments that are threatening portions of the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape. Additionally, there will be updates on Measure Q in San Benito County, and the John Smith Road Landfill Expansion.

A draft agenda for the meeting can be viewed at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/19ZCZKClBepj5pCMFAVAbzNcSxE2yb1bmU3O_3zRoaJU/edit?usp=sharing
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 3:21PM
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
§Map of Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape
by South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Tue, Nov 1, 2022 3:21PM
sm_image_2022-09-12_at_1.53_pm.jpg
original image (634x809)
Figure 3.16-1 of the Betabel Commercial Development Conditional Use Permit dEIR (https://www.cosb.us/departments/resource-management-agency/planning-and-land-use-division/betabel).
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
§Areal View of Approximate Location of Sargent Ranch Quarry Project site
by South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Tue, Nov 1, 2022 3:21PM
sm_slide__7__juristac-ariel-2-looking-north-sm-crop_annotated.jpg
original image (2500x1589)
Note, CA 129 is incorrectly labelled CA 152 in this image. All location indicators are approximate. Modification of original photo from http://www.protectjuristac.org.
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
