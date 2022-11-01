From the Open-Publishing Calendar
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity: November Meeting
Thursday, November 03, 2022
7:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Meeting
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Online via Zoom. Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtdeqvrD4sGtJy3JrPnZH-3IJH7Cixcg5_
Protect Juristac! Nov. 7 (5:00 PM) is the last time to submit public comments on the Sargent Ranch Quarry Project draft environmental report! Described the media as 'Silicon Valley's Version of Standing Rock', the Sargent Ranch Quarry is sited on the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site, at the nexus of a critical wildlife corridor.
Join us on Nov. 3 to learn more about the Amah Mutsun led effort to stop the Sargent Ranch Quarry Project. And learn more about two other commercial developments that are threatening portions of the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape. Additionally, there will be updates on Measure Q in San Benito County, and the John Smith Road Landfill Expansion.
A draft agenda for the meeting can be viewed at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/19ZCZKClBepj5pCMFAVAbzNcSxE2yb1bmU3O_3zRoaJU/edit?usp=sharing
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
► ▼ IMC Network