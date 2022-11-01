El Salvador update - CISPES tour

Date:

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Time:

5:00 AM - 7:00 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Karl Kramer

Email:

Phone:

415-513-5393

Location Details:

Answer Coalition hall. 2969 Mission Street, San Francisco

The speaker will be Rosa Miriam Lopez Guardado, a Salvadoran human rights defender with emphasis on women's rights. She has worked for over a decade organizing for the rights of rural women in Chalatenango, both in her current role as the Program Coordinator at CORDES, (the Assoc Foundation for Cooperation and Community Development of El Salvador), and as a member of other women's and social movement organizations like the CCR, CRIPDES and MPR-12. Through her work with grassroots popular social movement groups, Miriam has fought for and worked in the intersections sexual and reproductive justice, women’s rights and the struggles against gendered violence, and environmental justice.



She will discuss the current situation in El Salvador, the unlawful arbitrary arrests, the impacts of militarization, and rollbacks on democracy. Questions and discussion encouraged.



Mask required.