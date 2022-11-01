From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
El Salvador update - CISPES tour
Date:
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time:
5:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Karl Kramer
Email:
Phone:
415-513-5393
Location Details:
Answer Coalition hall. 2969 Mission Street, San Francisco
The speaker will be Rosa Miriam Lopez Guardado, a Salvadoran human rights defender with emphasis on women's rights. She has worked for over a decade organizing for the rights of rural women in Chalatenango, both in her current role as the Program Coordinator at CORDES, (the Assoc Foundation for Cooperation and Community Development of El Salvador), and as a member of other women's and social movement organizations like the CCR, CRIPDES and MPR-12. Through her work with grassroots popular social movement groups, Miriam has fought for and worked in the intersections sexual and reproductive justice, women’s rights and the struggles against gendered violence, and environmental justice.
She will discuss the current situation in El Salvador, the unlawful arbitrary arrests, the impacts of militarization, and rollbacks on democracy. Questions and discussion encouraged.
Mask required.
She will discuss the current situation in El Salvador, the unlawful arbitrary arrests, the impacts of militarization, and rollbacks on democracy. Questions and discussion encouraged.
Mask required.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 2:56PM
Related Categories: Americas | San Francisco | Womyn
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network