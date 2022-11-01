From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Learn about El Salvador
Date:
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Time:
5:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
Namaste Lounge, College Nine and John R. Lewis College, UC Santa Cruz
The speaker will be Rosa Miriam Lopez Guardado, a Salvadoran human rights defender with emphasis on women's rights. She has worked for over a decade organizing for the rights of rural women in Chalatenango, both in her current role as the Program Coordinator at CORDES, (the Assoc Foundation for Cooperation and Community Development of El Salvador), and as a member of other women's and social movement organizations like the CCR, CRIPDES and MPR-12. Through her work with grassroots popular social movement groups, Miriam has fought for and worked in the intersections sexual and reproductive justice, women’s rights and the struggles against gendered violence, and environmental justice.
She will discuss the current situation in El Salvador, the unlawful arbitrary arrests, the impacts of militarization, and rollbacks on democracy. Questions and discussion encouraged.
Masks required.
She will discuss the current situation in El Salvador, the unlawful arbitrary arrests, the impacts of militarization, and rollbacks on democracy. Questions and discussion encouraged.
Masks required.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 2:48PM
Related Categories: Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Womyn
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network