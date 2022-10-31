From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
El Salvador event (CISPES tour)
Date:
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Time:
5:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
Namaste Lounge, College Nine and John R. Lewis College, UC Santa Cruz campus
Speaker: Rosa Miriam López Guardado is a Salvadoran human rights defender with emphasis on women's rights. She has worked for over a decade organizing for the rights of rural women in Chalatenango, both in her current role as the Program Coordinator at CORDES, (the Assoc Foundation for Cooperation and Community Development of El Salvador), and as a member of other women's and social movement organizations like the CCR, CRIPDES and MPR-12. Through her work with grassroots popular social movement groups, Miriam has fought for and worked in the intersections sexual and reproductive justice, women’s rights and the struggles against gendered violence, and environmental justice.
//
//
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 31, 2022 9:57PM
Related Categories: Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Womyn
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network