El Salvador event (CISPES tour)

Date:

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time:

5:00 AM - 7:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Allan Fisher

Email:

Phone:

4159542763

Location Details:

Namaste Lounge, College Nine and John R. Lewis College, UC Santa Cruz campus

Speaker: Rosa Miriam López Guardado is a Salvadoran human rights defender with emphasis on women's rights. She has worked for over a decade organizing for the rights of rural women in Chalatenango, both in her current role as the Program Coordinator at CORDES, (the Assoc Foundation for Cooperation and Community Development of El Salvador), and as a member of other women's and social movement organizations like the CCR, CRIPDES and MPR-12. Through her work with grassroots popular social movement groups, Miriam has fought for and worked in the intersections sexual and reproductive justice, women’s rights and the struggles against gendered violence, and environmental justice.



