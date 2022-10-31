top
November Day of Action: Costco Drop Smithfield

sm_november_day_of_action-_costco_drop_smithfield.jpeg
original image (2048x1030)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time:
2:00 AM - 4:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2500 17th St · San Francisco, CA
Direct Action Everywhere SF Bay Area has asked Costco to drop Smithfield Foods in light of numerous investigations revealing countless violations of all of Costco’s promised, “Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare” in addition to Smithfield’s ongoing worker exploitation and environmental degradation, but Costco has ignored our request so please wear black clothing and join us to protest Costco’s support for Smithfield Foods and all of its exploitation!
In October, Lily, Lizzie, Paul and Wayne got some level of justice when the #SmithfieldTrial jury delivered acquittals on all charges but we want justice for everyone, starting with Costco cutting ties with Smithfield Foods!

—---------------

WHERE: FRANKLIN SQUARE PARK 2500 17th St, San Francisco
WHEN: 2:00pm - 4:00pm, Saturday, November 12th, 2022
ACCESSIBILITY: Some walking (4 blocks) and standing. Smoke flares may be present so please be aware in order to distance yourself from them in case they might bother you.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
For more information: https://fb.me/e/28whfW924
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 31, 2022 11:09AM
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Animal Liberation
