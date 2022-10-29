top
View events for the week of 10/31/2022

Prop 1 Rally at USF

Date:
Monday, October 31, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
California Democratic Party
Location Details:
On top of Lone Mountain at University of San Francisco!
Join local officials and student activists at the University of San Francisco for a Get Out The Vote rally on CA Proposition 1: abortion rights!

We know this is a critical election, and it's up to us to make sure everyone is educated, fired up and ready to vote by November 8th. Bring your friends and join us as we hear from students and activist about the importance of voting YES on Prop 1 this November!

Free food and swag will be provided! See you there!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/cadems/event/529924/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 29, 2022 11:30AM
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
