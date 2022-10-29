From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Prop 1 Rally at USF
Date:
Monday, October 31, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
California Democratic Party
Location Details:
On top of Lone Mountain at University of San Francisco!
Join local officials and student activists at the University of San Francisco for a Get Out The Vote rally on CA Proposition 1: abortion rights!
We know this is a critical election, and it's up to us to make sure everyone is educated, fired up and ready to vote by November 8th. Bring your friends and join us as we hear from students and activist about the importance of voting YES on Prop 1 this November!
Free food and swag will be provided! See you there!
We know this is a critical election, and it's up to us to make sure everyone is educated, fired up and ready to vote by November 8th. Bring your friends and join us as we hear from students and activist about the importance of voting YES on Prop 1 this November!
Free food and swag will be provided! See you there!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/cadems/event/529924/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 29, 2022 11:30AM
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network