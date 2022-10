The Biden Administration has now launched a full-blown economic war on China. The U.S. hegemon sees a rising China as its main rival and wants to stop China’s rise. For its part, China is expanding its political and economic influence worldwide. Both countries put economic growth ahead of environmental concerns. The conflict may soon come to a head over Taiwan’s future. Is this the making of a catastrophic world war? Is environmental degradation the greater danger?Speakers include:Richard Smith – A founding member of System Change Not Climate Change; author of Green Capitalism: the God that Failed, and China’s Engine of Ecological CollapseLaurence Shoup – Laurence Shoup – Author of Wall Street’s Think Tank: The Council on Foreign Relations and the Empire of Neoliberal GeopoliticsRichard Tan – A criminal defense and civil rights attorney; his offices are in Oakland*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/US_China__ColdWar to receive your personal link for this event.This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.For more information email