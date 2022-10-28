From the Open-Publishing Calendar
U.S. Versus China: The New Cold War
Date:
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Location Details:
online
The Biden Administration has now launched a full-blown economic war on China. The U.S. hegemon sees a rising China as its main rival and wants to stop China’s rise. For its part, China is expanding its political and economic influence worldwide. Both countries put economic growth ahead of environmental concerns. The conflict may soon come to a head over Taiwan’s future. Is this the making of a catastrophic world war? Is environmental degradation the greater danger?
Speakers include:
Richard Smith – A founding member of System Change Not Climate Change; author of Green Capitalism: the God that Failed, and China’s Engine of Ecological Collapse
Laurence Shoup – Laurence Shoup – Author of Wall Street’s Think Tank: The Council on Foreign Relations and the Empire of Neoliberal Geopolitics
Richard Tan – A criminal defense and civil rights attorney; his offices are in Oakland
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/US_China__ColdWar
to receive your personal link for this event.
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
For more information email
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
