Celebrating Forgotten Beat Era Poetry Star Laura Ulewicz
Sunday, November 13, 2022
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Speaker
The Green Arcade
415-431-6800
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
SF, CA 94102
1680 Market Street
SF, CA 94102
This volume, as an act of literary excavation, salvages and
preserves a remarkable body of work from the selective erasures of history and culture.
During the 1960’s Polish-American Laura Ulewicz was a much heralded and then forgotten poet in both America and England among Beats and the likes of Jack Gilbert, Kenneth Rexroth, Denise Levertov and Sylvia Plath. Defying categories in writing and in action,
Ulewicz was, is, one of our finest postwar American poets.
This will be a gathering of remembrances and readings by poets to celebrate Why It Is I Choose to Be Alien: Selected Poems of Laura Ulewicz, a new volume from Delete Press, edited with a historical preface by Stephen Vincent. Guest writers will include Maxine Chernoff, Larry Felson and surprises.
For more information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
