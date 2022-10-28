From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

All Out for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Allan Fisher

Location Details:

Corner of Ocean at Water Streets, Santa Cruz

Show Your Support for Palestine and Against Apartheid Israel; End the occupation; defund Israel.



Bring your own signs or use ours to greet the traffic

