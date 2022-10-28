From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
All Out for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Location Details:
Corner of Ocean at Water Streets, Santa Cruz
Show Your Support for Palestine and Against Apartheid Israel; End the occupation; defund Israel.
Bring your own signs or use ours to greet the traffic
Bring your own signs or use ours to greet the traffic
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 2:01PM
Related Categories: Palestine | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network