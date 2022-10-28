The Climate Gallery Launch: An Interactive Night For Art and Environment

Date:

Friday, November 04, 2022

Time:

6:30 AM - 9:30 AM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Climate Creative

Location Details:

CounterPulse 80 Turk Street San Francisco, CA 94102

J﻿oin us as we launch The Climate Gallery: An Interactive Space for Climate Art!

W﻿e're excited to launch this new venue, feature local environmental artists work, and preview our upcoming virtual reality exhibit, "A Study in Artivism."



Event Program

6﻿:30-7:15: Complimentary Wine & Beer + Art Stroll



7﻿:00-7:45: Program - Environmental Speakers, Artist Intros, and a Preview of "A Study in Artivism" the VR Gallery



7﻿:45-9:30: Drinks, Music, Dancing, & VR Exhibitions



Artists Include



Mira Musank (Fashion, Fiber Art), David Solnit (Live Screen Printing), Nick Gott (Dance), 350 Bay Area Art Team, SF Poster Syndicate, Digital Works from Klara Maisch/Minori Murata/Rose McAdoo, and more to come.



A﻿bout The Climate Gallery

The Climate Gallery is a non-profit virtual reality gallery featuring multi-medium pieces from a diverse group of climate-focused artists. We showcase art and artists who dare to combat the climate crisis. The Climate Gallery is a project of Climate Creative.



The V﻿enue

CounterPulse is a dynamic movement of experimental art that sparks personal transformation and builds enduring community. We provide space and resources for emerging artists and cultural innovators, serving as an incubator for the creation of socially relevant, community-based art and culture.



Venue S﻿afety & COVID-19 Protocols

All audience members and staff will be expected to wear a mask except for when actively eating or drinking. Performers may be unmasked while performing.



Proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 text from within 48 hours will be required. See below for acceptable forms of proof of vaccination and negative covid-19 test.



CounterPulse is equipped with a building-wide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system that constantly displaces interior air with filtered air from outside.



G﻿etting to the Venue

I﻿f possible we encourage taking public transit, bikes or a nice walk through the city!



Public Transit:



2 Blocks from Powell Street BART

1﻿ Block from Market & Mason Street MUNI Stop

P﻿arking:



Eddy Street Parking Lot-Rockstar Parking, 265 Eddy St, San Francisco, CA

Rates: $7:50 for 1 hour; $15 Daily Max

EZ Public Parking, 333 Jones St, San Francisco, CA

Rates: Daily rate starts at $9.00 with unlimited In & Out during business hours. Daily rate expires at midnight.