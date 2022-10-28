top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/4/2022

The Climate Gallery Launch: An Interactive Night For Art and Environment

sm_event_image.jpg
original image (2160x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, November 04, 2022
Time:
6:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Climate Creative
Location Details:
CounterPulse 80 Turk Street San Francisco, CA 94102
J﻿oin us as we launch The Climate Gallery: An Interactive Space for Climate Art!
W﻿e're excited to launch this new venue, feature local environmental artists work, and preview our upcoming virtual reality exhibit, "A Study in Artivism."

Event Program
6﻿:30-7:15: Complimentary Wine & Beer + Art Stroll

7﻿:00-7:45: Program - Environmental Speakers, Artist Intros, and a Preview of "A Study in Artivism" the VR Gallery

7﻿:45-9:30: Drinks, Music, Dancing, & VR Exhibitions

Artists Include

Mira Musank (Fashion, Fiber Art), David Solnit (Live Screen Printing), Nick Gott (Dance), 350 Bay Area Art Team, SF Poster Syndicate, Digital Works from Klara Maisch/Minori Murata/Rose McAdoo, and more to come.

A﻿bout The Climate Gallery
The Climate Gallery is a non-profit virtual reality gallery featuring multi-medium pieces from a diverse group of climate-focused artists. We showcase art and artists who dare to combat the climate crisis. The Climate Gallery is a project of Climate Creative.

The V﻿enue
CounterPulse is a dynamic movement of experimental art that sparks personal transformation and builds enduring community. We provide space and resources for emerging artists and cultural innovators, serving as an incubator for the creation of socially relevant, community-based art and culture.

Venue S﻿afety & COVID-19 Protocols
All audience members and staff will be expected to wear a mask except for when actively eating or drinking. Performers may be unmasked while performing.

Proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 text from within 48 hours will be required. See below for acceptable forms of proof of vaccination and negative covid-19 test.

CounterPulse is equipped with a building-wide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system that constantly displaces interior air with filtered air from outside.

G﻿etting to the Venue
I﻿f possible we encourage taking public transit, bikes or a nice walk through the city!

Public Transit:

2 Blocks from Powell Street BART
1﻿ Block from Market & Mason Street MUNI Stop
P﻿arking:

Eddy Street Parking Lot-Rockstar Parking, 265 Eddy St, San Francisco, CA
Rates: $7:50 for 1 hour; $15 Daily Max
EZ Public Parking, 333 Jones St, San Francisco, CA
Rates: Daily rate starts at $9.00 with unlimited In & Out during business hours. Daily rate expires at midnight.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-climate-g...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 11:53AM
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 365.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code