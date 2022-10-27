Reclaim Armistice Day Vigil - Monterey

Date:

Friday, November 11, 2022

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

Window on the Bay Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA 93940

Recognizing and reclaiming November 11th as Armistice Day honors all those who have borne the costs of war, at home and abroad. It is in no way intended as a slight to our veterans.



Bring signs, bells, drums, and banners to celebrate with Veterans For Peace Chapter 46 and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County. Afterward, regroup at the Monterey Peace Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd. in Seaside at 5 pm for refreshments and social time, followed by a free documentary film screening of “The Boys Who Said NO!” at 6 pm.



We urge those who cannot attend to observe a few moments of silence on the 11th month of the 11th day, at 11 am, and renew the pledge made in 1918 to dedicate November 11th each year to the cause of world peace.



Sponsored by Veterans For Peace Chapter 46 and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County



This event preempts the Veterans For Peace Chapter 46 monthly chapter meeting that would normally be scheduled for Friday, November 11, at 3 pm. The next chapter meeting is Friday, December 9th, 3-4:30 pm. Meetings are open to all veterans and supporters. For more info, visit vfp46.com or email Chapter, President Michael Dempsey, at mikedevfp46 [at] gmail.com