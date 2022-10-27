From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Boys Who Said NO! Free Film Screening
Friday, November 11, 2022
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Screening
Catherine Crockett
(831) 899-7322
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 939355
Commemorate Armistice Day/Veterans Day with this free, in-person film screening of The Boys Who Said NO! (Bullfrog Films, 2020). It's the untold story of the GI resistance movement that helped end the war in Vietnam. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Judith Ehrlich examines the mass movement of hundreds of thousands of draftees who chose conscience over killing in the Vietnam War. (visit the website for more details - http://www.bullfrogfilms.com/catalog/bosn.html)
Doors open at 5 pm for refreshments and social time. Film starts at 6 pm. Runtime 95 min.
Sponsored by Veterans For Peace Chapter 46 and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County
This event preempts the Veterans For Peace Chapter 46 monthly chapter meeting that would normally be scheduled for November 11, 3 pm. The next chapter meeting is Friday, December 9th, 3-4:30 pm. Meetings are open to all veterans and supporters. For more info, visit vfp46.com or email Chapter, President Michael Dempsey, at mikedevfp46 [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
