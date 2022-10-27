top
Central Valley
Central Valley
View events for the week of 10/30/2022

Fight Poverty, Not the Poor! Free GOTV Concert & BBQ Celebration

sm_ppc_bbq.jpeg
original image (800x1000)
Date:
Date:
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
CA Poor People's Campaign and partners
Location Details:
McClatchy Park
3500 5th Ave
Sacramento, CA 95817
Fight Poverty, Not the Poor! Free Concert and BBQ

Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11am – 3pm

McClatchy Park (3500 5th Ave., Sacramento)

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/805325650680942

Join the CA Poor People's Campaign and partners at this GOTV action this weekend
in Sacramento!

This neighborhood event is bringing together impacted families and people who are unhoused with supporters wanting to give back to their community. PPC activists will be giving out information about 2022 Election voting and voting rights as well as other resources.

Join this time to be together and enjoy free food (while it lasts), live music and more!


M.O.R.E - Join the PPC as we Mobilize, Organize, Register voters, and Educate people for a movement that VOTES!

https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/

If we ever needed to vote for democracy and justice, we sure do need to vote now!

During this 2022 midterm election season, the Poor People's Campaign is intensifying our non-partisan nationwide efforts to educate, mobilize, and encourage voter registration in poor and low-wealth communities.

Our experience shows that an intentional effort to engage low-wealth voters—around an agenda that includes living wages, health care, strong anti-poverty programs, voting rights and policies that fully address injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the war economy—can be effective in shifting our nation's policy priorities.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 11:38AM
§
by CA Poor People's Campaign and partners
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 11:38AM
sm_screenshot_2022-10-05.jpg
original image (694x539)
The General Election is November 8, 2022.

The deadline to register to vote was October 24, 2022. HOWEVER. If you need to change your voter registration or would like to register for the first time, you still have an opportunity to vote in the General Election.

Register online and take your voter registration or receipt with you to your county elections office or a voting location: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

If you are a military or overseas voter or a voter with a disability and you are not able to vote in person at your county elections office or a voting location, please contact your county elections office.

To find a list of locations where you can vote go to: http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place
