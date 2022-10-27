From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fight Poverty, Not the Poor! Free GOTV Concert & BBQ Celebration
Date:
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
CA Poor People's Campaign and partners
Location Details:
McClatchy Park
3500 5th Ave
Sacramento, CA 95817
3500 5th Ave
Sacramento, CA 95817
Fight Poverty, Not the Poor! Free Concert and BBQ
Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11am – 3pm
McClatchy Park (3500 5th Ave., Sacramento)
More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/805325650680942
Join the CA Poor People's Campaign and partners at this GOTV action this weekend
in Sacramento!
This neighborhood event is bringing together impacted families and people who are unhoused with supporters wanting to give back to their community. PPC activists will be giving out information about 2022 Election voting and voting rights as well as other resources.
Join this time to be together and enjoy free food (while it lasts), live music and more!
M.O.R.E - Join the PPC as we Mobilize, Organize, Register voters, and Educate people for a movement that VOTES!
https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
If we ever needed to vote for democracy and justice, we sure do need to vote now!
During this 2022 midterm election season, the Poor People's Campaign is intensifying our non-partisan nationwide efforts to educate, mobilize, and encourage voter registration in poor and low-wealth communities.
Our experience shows that an intentional effort to engage low-wealth voters—around an agenda that includes living wages, health care, strong anti-poverty programs, voting rights and policies that fully address injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the war economy—can be effective in shifting our nation's policy priorities.
Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11am – 3pm
McClatchy Park (3500 5th Ave., Sacramento)
More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/805325650680942
Join the CA Poor People's Campaign and partners at this GOTV action this weekend
in Sacramento!
This neighborhood event is bringing together impacted families and people who are unhoused with supporters wanting to give back to their community. PPC activists will be giving out information about 2022 Election voting and voting rights as well as other resources.
Join this time to be together and enjoy free food (while it lasts), live music and more!
M.O.R.E - Join the PPC as we Mobilize, Organize, Register voters, and Educate people for a movement that VOTES!
https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
If we ever needed to vote for democracy and justice, we sure do need to vote now!
During this 2022 midterm election season, the Poor People's Campaign is intensifying our non-partisan nationwide efforts to educate, mobilize, and encourage voter registration in poor and low-wealth communities.
Our experience shows that an intentional effort to engage low-wealth voters—around an agenda that includes living wages, health care, strong anti-poverty programs, voting rights and policies that fully address injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the war economy—can be effective in shifting our nation's policy priorities.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 11:38AM
Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing & Public Services
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network