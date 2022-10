Fight Poverty, Not the Poor! Free Concert and BBQSunday, Oct. 30 at 11am – 3pmMcClatchy Park (3500 5th Ave., Sacramento)More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/805325650680942 Join the CA Poor People's Campaign and partners at this GOTV action this weekendin Sacramento!This neighborhood event is bringing together impacted families and people who are unhoused with supporters wanting to give back to their community. PPC activists will be giving out information about 2022 Election voting and voting rights as well as other resources.Join this time to be together and enjoy free food (while it lasts), live music and more!M.O.R.E - Join the PPC as we Mobilize, Organize, Register voters, and Educate people for a movement that VOTES!If we ever needed to vote for democracy and justice, we sure do need to vote now!During this 2022 midterm election season, the Poor People's Campaign is intensifying our non-partisan nationwide efforts to educate, mobilize, and encourage voter registration in poor and low-wealth communities.Our experience shows that an intentional effort to engage low-wealth voters—around an agenda that includes living wages, health care, strong anti-poverty programs, voting rights and policies that fully address injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the war economy—can be effective in shifting our nation's policy priorities.