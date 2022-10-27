From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Free Mumia Now! Rally in Oakland to Stop the Frame-up of CWA NABET Journalist & Political Prisoner
A rally to free Mumia Abu-jamal was held at the Oakland Federal building on 10/16/22.
Mumia Abu-jamal, a world renowned journalist and writer who is a member of CWA-NABET and political prisoner had hearing in Philadelphia on 10/26/22 to introduce new evidence in his murder convention.
The judge ruled against allowing the new evidence. In solidarity with his case, a labor community rally was held at the Oakland Federal Building to demand a new trial and his freedom.
Speakers included OEA teachers and ILWU Local 10 members.
Additional Media:
SF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful Programming
https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0
Mumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle Hanrahan
https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE
KQED censorship of Mumia Abu-Jamal in new documentary ‘Philly D.A.’
https://sfbayview.com/2021/04/protest-kqed-censorship-of-mumia-abu-jamal-in-new-documentary-philly-d-a/
Letter To KQED
http://www.laboractionmumia.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Independent-Lens.pdf
USA: Shackling of aged inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is deplorable - UN experts
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=27011&LangID=E
Labor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel Wolkenstein
https://youtu.be/vTzNrB-zlyk
Free Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018
https://youtu.be/VGu3qFYVFYY
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ABosvjawnj4/edit
For Additional Information:
Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia
https://www.laboractionmumia.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
The judge ruled against allowing the new evidence. In solidarity with his case, a labor community rally was held at the Oakland Federal Building to demand a new trial and his freedom.
Speakers included OEA teachers and ILWU Local 10 members.
Additional Media:
SF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful Programming
https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0
Mumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle Hanrahan
https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE
KQED censorship of Mumia Abu-Jamal in new documentary ‘Philly D.A.’
https://sfbayview.com/2021/04/protest-kqed-censorship-of-mumia-abu-jamal-in-new-documentary-philly-d-a/
Letter To KQED
http://www.laboractionmumia.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Independent-Lens.pdf
USA: Shackling of aged inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is deplorable - UN experts
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=27011&LangID=E
Labor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel Wolkenstein
https://youtu.be/vTzNrB-zlyk
Free Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018
https://youtu.be/VGu3qFYVFYY
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ABosvjawnj4/edit
For Additional Information:
Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia
https://www.laboractionmumia.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Fk239Efd6KM
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network