A rally to free Mumia Abu-jamal was held at the Oakland Federal building on 10/16/22.

Mumia Abu-jamal, a world renowned journalist and writer who is a member of CWA-NABET and political prisoner had hearing in Philadelphia on 10/26/22 to introduce new evidence in his murder convention.The judge ruled against allowing the new evidence. In solidarity with his case, a labor community rally was held at the Oakland Federal Building to demand a new trial and his freedom.Speakers included OEA teachers and ILWU Local 10 members.