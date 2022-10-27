top
Indybay Feature

Free Mumia Now! Rally in Oakland to Stop the Frame-up of CWA NABET Journalist & Political Prisoner

by Labor Video Projectt
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:53AM
A rally to free Mumia Abu-jamal was held at the Oakland Federal building on 10/16/22.
sm_mumia_newton_david_10-26-22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Mumia Abu-jamal, a world renowned journalist and writer who is a member of CWA-NABET and political prisoner had hearing in Philadelphia on 10/26/22 to introduce new evidence in his murder convention.
The judge ruled against allowing the new evidence. In solidarity with his case, a labor community rally was held at the Oakland Federal Building to demand a new trial and his freedom.
Speakers included OEA teachers and ILWU Local 10 members.

Additional Media:
SF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful Programming
https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0

Mumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle Hanrahan
https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE

KQED censorship of Mumia Abu-Jamal in new documentary ‘Philly D.A.’
https://sfbayview.com/2021/04/protest-kqed-censorship-of-mumia-abu-jamal-in-new-documentary-philly-d-a/

Letter To KQED
http://www.laboractionmumia.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Independent-Lens.pdf
USA: Shackling of aged inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is deplorable - UN experts
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=27011&LangID=E

Labor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel Wolkenstein
https://youtu.be/vTzNrB-zlyk
Free Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018
https://youtu.be/VGu3qFYVFYY

ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ABosvjawnj4/edit

For Additional Information:
Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia
https://www.laboractionmumia.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Fk239Efd6KM
