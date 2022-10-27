From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bread and Puppet comes to Berkeley with Apocalypse Defiance Circus
Friday, October 28, 2022
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Concert/Show
Caitlin
Civic Center Park
Downtown Berkeley
2151 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley, CA 94704
We'll be touring the Apocalypse Defiance Circus across the country this Fall! We will be performing in Berkeley.
We'll be coming to the MLK Jr Civic Park on Friday, October 28th at 7 p.m. MLK Jr Civic Park is located on 2151 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley, CA 94704
Admission by donation: $10-$25 suggested, no one turned away for lack of funds.
We hope to have the chance to play for you and yours this fall!
