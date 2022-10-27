top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/28/2022

Bread and Puppet comes to Berkeley with Apocalypse Defiance Circus

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, October 28, 2022
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Caitlin
Email:
Location Details:
Civic Center Park
Downtown Berkeley
2151 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley, CA 94704
We'll be touring the Apocalypse Defiance Circus across the country this Fall! We will be performing in Berkeley.

We'll be coming to the MLK Jr Civic Park on Friday, October 28th at 7 p.m. MLK Jr Civic Park is located on 2151 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley, CA 94704

Admission by donation: $10-$25 suggested, no one turned away for lack of funds.

We hope to have the chance to play for you and yours this fall!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 7:06AM
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 415.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code