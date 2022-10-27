Bread and Puppet comes to Berkeley with Apocalypse Defiance Circus

Date:

Friday, October 28, 2022

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Caitlin

Email:

Location Details:

Civic Center Park

Downtown Berkeley

2151 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley, CA 94704

We'll be touring the Apocalypse Defiance Circus across the country this Fall! We will be performing in Berkeley.



We'll be coming to the MLK Jr Civic Park on Friday, October 28th at 7 p.m. MLK Jr Civic Park is located on 2151 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley, CA 94704



Admission by donation: $10-$25 suggested, no one turned away for lack of funds.



We hope to have the chance to play for you and yours this fall!