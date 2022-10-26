From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bannering: "No to Nuclear War!"
Thursday, October 27, 2022
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Other
Cynthia Papermaster
I-80 Pedestrian Overpass in Berkeley at the foot of University Ave.
We'll hang banners and wave to traffic. Our message is "Diplomacy, Not War", "No to Nuclear War," "Don't Risk Nuclear War". Arrive at 8 am to hang banners, help take them down at 9:15. Homemade warm muffins and tea. Dress warmly!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/CodepinkSFBayArea
