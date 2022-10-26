From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Bannering: "No to Nuclear War!"

Date:

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time:

8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

I-80 Pedestrian Overpass in Berkeley at the foot of University Ave.

We'll hang banners and wave to traffic. Our message is "Diplomacy, Not War", "No to Nuclear War," "Don't Risk Nuclear War". Arrive at 8 am to hang banners, help take them down at 9:15. Homemade warm muffins and tea. Dress warmly!