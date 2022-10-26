Sustainable Food Gardening In Our Own Backyards

Date:

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Time:

7:00 AM - 8:30 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

City of Sunnyvale

Email:

Phone:

408-730-7717

Location Details:

Register for this free event at foodgardening.eventbrite.com



Registered attendees will be emailed the webinar link in the days preceding the event.

Have you ever wanted to skip a trip to the grocery store? Join Trinity Tomsic to learn how to grow your food in abundance.



Trinity Tomsic, Executive Director of Garden to Table Silicon Valley will teach you how. Garden to Table Silicon Valley is focused on creating a sustainable, local food system by teaching residents how to grow their own food. Learn about the many free resources the organization provides to the community and innovative ways to grow an abundance of food in small spaces, with limited resources.