View events for the week of 12/14/2022

Sustainable Food Gardening In Our Own Backyards

Date:
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
City of Sunnyvale
Email:
Phone:
408-730-7717
Location Details:
Register for this free event at foodgardening.eventbrite.com

Registered attendees will be emailed the webinar link in the days preceding the event.
Have you ever wanted to skip a trip to the grocery store? Join Trinity Tomsic to learn how to grow your food in abundance.

Trinity Tomsic, Executive Director of Garden to Table Silicon Valley will teach you how. Garden to Table Silicon Valley is focused on creating a sustainable, local food system by teaching residents how to grow their own food. Learn about the many free resources the organization provides to the community and innovative ways to grow an abundance of food in small spaces, with limited resources.
For more information: https://www.sunnyvale.ca.gov/your-governme...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 2:05PM
