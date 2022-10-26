top
Indybay Feature

Payroll Chaos Kills At SFUSD: UESF SEIU 1021 Workers Fed Up With "Empower" Program

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 26, 2022 9:06AM
Thousands of SFUSD UESF and SEIU 1021 have faced chaos in pay ing their wages, healthcare benefits and pensions. Some workers have died from lack of healthcare benefits from this malfeasance by SFSU management and inaction by the School Board. Some teachers are calling for an unfair labor practice strike.
sm_img_0694.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousand of SFUSD teachers, SEIU 1021 service workers have faced chaos in getting proper pay and funding for their healthcare and other benefits. Some workers have died as a result of this malfeasance according to SEIU 1021 SFUSD chapter president Rafael Picazo.. Although it is illegal not to pay people properly, there has been no prosecution of the management of SFUSD by the City District Attorney Jenkins, State Attorney General Rob Bonta and action by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond to force the District to pay teachers properly.

Members of both unions rallied and spoke out about why teachers and staff are quitting and having their lives wrecked by the "empower" program. Some raised the issue of corruption since the same company has been given millions of dollars despite it's record. Teachers also warned about the plan to close more public schools and increase charters and privatization in the district.

Some teachers also demanded that there be an unfair labor practice strike by UESF for the flagrant violations of their labor rights. This took place after the union organized a sleep inn previously to get paid one time.

This action took place on 10/25/22

Additional Media:
"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Sleep-in & Occupation of SFUSD To Get Back Pay For Their Members
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o

No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQ
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw

San Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/san-francisco-school-board-made-harmful-budget-choices-for-students/?fbclid=IwAR34cgzXCA5G77L_r8BxYd5XqoaM4XMbi9Wank11eZmXWsedH0fs-ypgPQc

‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/do-not-divest-from-direct-student-services-to-balance-s-f-school-budget/

They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI

My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM

Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
§Teachers & Service Workers Fed Up With District
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 26, 2022 9:06AM
sm_img_0692.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teachers and service workers are angry about not being paid properly and also losing their healthcare.
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
§Young Teacher Can't Make It At SFUSD
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 26, 2022 9:06AM
sm_img_0699.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A young teacher talked about the crisis because of the bankruptcy of the school management.
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
§I Work Too Hard Already
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 26, 2022 9:06AM
sm_img_0666.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A teacher talked about the massive stress of trying to teach and help students when fighting for proper pay at the same time
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
§No Cuts No Closures
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 26, 2022 9:06AM
sm_img_0669.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A sign against possible cuts and closures.
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
§Empower Me With Millions
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 26, 2022 9:06AM
sm_img_0661.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The SFSUD Superintendent continues to pay "empower" millions to a company that is screwing up the payroll and creating chaos.
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
§SEIU 1021 SFUSD Chapter President Rafael Picazo
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 26, 2022 9:06AM
sm_img_0689.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU 1021 SFUSD Chapter President Rafael Picazo reported that a friend of his had died because of the failure of the District management to make sure that his healthcare continued.
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
§List of Demands
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 26, 2022 9:06AM
sm_img_0701.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A teacher's list of demands including the SFUSD pay program "empower" which is destroying worker's lives.
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
§Organize A ULP Strike
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 26, 2022 9:06AM
sm_img_0695.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some teachers are demanding that the union organize a unfair labor practice strike to make sure that they are paid properly. The union officials did not mention taking any strike action to force the district to properly pay their members.
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
§Students and Faculty In Front of SFSUD offices
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 26, 2022 9:06AM
sm_img_0687.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Trans students and teachers in front of SFUSD offices
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
