Payroll Chaos Kills At SFUSD: UESF SEIU 1021 Workers Fed Up With "Empower" Program
Thousands of SFUSD UESF and SEIU 1021 have faced chaos in pay ing their wages, healthcare benefits and pensions. Some workers have died from lack of healthcare benefits from this malfeasance by SFSU management and inaction by the School Board. Some teachers are calling for an unfair labor practice strike.
Thousand of SFUSD teachers, SEIU 1021 service workers have faced chaos in getting proper pay and funding for their healthcare and other benefits. Some workers have died as a result of this malfeasance according to SEIU 1021 SFUSD chapter president Rafael Picazo.. Although it is illegal not to pay people properly, there has been no prosecution of the management of SFUSD by the City District Attorney Jenkins, State Attorney General Rob Bonta and action by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond to force the District to pay teachers properly.
Members of both unions rallied and spoke out about why teachers and staff are quitting and having their lives wrecked by the "empower" program. Some raised the issue of corruption since the same company has been given millions of dollars despite it's record. Teachers also warned about the plan to close more public schools and increase charters and privatization in the district.
Some teachers also demanded that there be an unfair labor practice strike by UESF for the flagrant violations of their labor rights. This took place after the union organized a sleep inn previously to get paid one time.
This action took place on 10/25/22
Additional Media:
"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Sleep-in & Occupation of SFUSD To Get Back Pay For Their Members
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o
No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQ
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw
San Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/san-francisco-school-board-made-harmful-budget-choices-for-students/?fbclid=IwAR34cgzXCA5G77L_r8BxYd5XqoaM4XMbi9Wank11eZmXWsedH0fs-ypgPQc
‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/do-not-divest-from-direct-student-services-to-balance-s-f-school-budget/
They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI
My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM
Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
