Thousand of SFUSD teachers, SEIU 1021 service workers have faced chaos in getting proper pay and funding for their healthcare and other benefits. Some workers have died as a result of this malfeasance according to SEIU 1021 SFUSD chapter president Rafael Picazo.. Although it is illegal not to pay people properly, there has been no prosecution of the management of SFUSD by the City District Attorney Jenkins, State Attorney General Rob Bonta and action by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond to force the District to pay teachers properly.Members of both unions rallied and spoke out about why teachers and staff are quitting and having their lives wrecked by the "empower" program. Some raised the issue of corruption since the same company has been given millions of dollars despite it's record. Teachers also warned about the plan to close more public schools and increase charters and privatization in the district.Some teachers also demanded that there be an unfair labor practice strike by UESF for the flagrant violations of their labor rights. This took place after the union organized a sleep inn previously to get paid one time.This action took place on 10/25/22Additional Media:"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Sleep-in & Occupation of SFUSD To Get Back Pay For Their MembersNo Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQSan Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & ProtectionMy Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally ProtestDemos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack GersonProduction of Labor Video Project