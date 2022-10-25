Mailing party for Slingshot issue #136

Date:

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time:

1:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART

Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #136 -- drop by for an hour or 8 hours anytime between 1 and 9 pm. Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.



We will be mailing 12,000 copies to all 50 US states. Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.