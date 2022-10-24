San Francisco Transgender Film Festival

Date:

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

SFTFF

Location Details:

SFTFF returns to in-person programs for the first time in two years (Nov. 10th & Nov. 11th at the Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St., SF).

Spanning 10-days from November 10-20 and comprised of seven short film programs showcasing 47 films, SFTFF 2022 will be a hybrid festival, presented both in person and online, and featuring a range of genres from documentaries and politics to animation, dance, music, romance, coming-of-age tales, and thrillers. SFTFF returns to in-person programs for the first time in two years (Nov. 10th & Nov. 11th at the Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St., SF). Films are closed captioned for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences; tickets are $0-$50, sliding scale/donation-based, inclusive of fees.