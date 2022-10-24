Join your neighbors! Learn about the measure! Get on the list for a yard sign!Come learn about this important Measure that gives the opportunity to decide how our public land is used downtown. What we develop matters. Where things are and how that's decided matters. Community-centered urban planning matters. That is the heart of Measure O.A model of downtown showing our physical options will be present at the in-person event. Come explore it for yourself.A YES Vote on Measure O Means:* YES to thoughtful long-term planning for our community* NO to piecemeal planning guided by questionable motives* YES to fully renovating the downtown library where it is* YES to fulfilling Measure S - renovate, remodel, renew* YES to security for the Farmers' Market where it is on the largest, south-facing lot downtown saving 10 large established trees* YES to reserving 8 publicly-owned lots for affordable housing* NO to city-owned land for luxury hotels or luxury housing* YES to avoiding massive debt for a parking garage that the City's own consultants said we don't needYes on Measure O, Our Downtown • Our Future