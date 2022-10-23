top
Bosses & Managers In SF Using Restraining Orders To Shut Workers Up

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 8:09PM
Bosses and managers are using court restraining orders to shut down unionists, whistleblowers and workers who are fighting for worker rights and against corruption.
sm_img_0582_4.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The use of court restraining orders to silence workers and unionists is a growing threat. In San Francisco on October 21, two cases came on the same day against workers to silence them using the courts.

The first was at the San Francisco La Raza Community Resource Center which is a non-profit when workers began speak out against the removal of a non-profit they were targeted and Sergio Sosa was fired and charged with harassing women at the center.

Also a CCSF DPH manager Nancy Huerta filed a restraining order against SEIU 1021 General Hospital chapter president Brenda Barros and SEIU 1021 CCSF Community Healthcare chapter Vice Chair Cheryl Thornton. There are lawsuits for discrimination and harassment by the City by these two union leaders.

The judge denied the use of a restraining order since there had been no threats or violation of the law. These management tactics are being used to intimidate and silence unionists, whistleblowers and workers. There are many "non-profits" that bully their workers and there is no real oversight of these agencies and malfeasance.

Additional Media:
SF La Raza employees call for executive director’s ouster
https://missionlocal.org/2022/03/employees-former-and-current-at-local-nonprofit-call-for-their-executive-directors-head/

Terrorism, Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & Mayor
https://youtu.be/gUpZqFxFplI

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/fyUcBE6y5SU
