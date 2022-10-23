Correcting the Story: San Lorenzo Benchlands Demolition to begin 9 AM on Tuesday 10-25 rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com) by Robert Norse

Contrary to what was posted in Jessica York's recent Sentinel Story, the time of the Tuesday October 25th demolition of the next--to-the-last segment of the San Lorenzo Benchlands Survival Camp will be at 9 AM not at noon.