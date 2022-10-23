top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/19/2022

Online Townhall: The Current Working Class Fight in Argentina

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
Online townhall, see website for details
The international economic crisis has hit Argentina with a vengeance, with inflation expected to hit 100% for 2022. Powerful mobilizations of unemployed and underemployed workers have broken out. After a 5-month strike, the Single Union of Argentine Tire Workers (SUTNA) forced the tire companies to give a massive wage increase to make up for inflation, and to tie wages to future increases in inflation. The number of strikes has risen, along with the activism and blockades of the “Piqueteros”, the unemployed workers’ movement. What is the way for the workers to fight back in the face of this crisis? What role do socialists play in these movements?

Guillermo Kane is a long-time activist of the Partido Obrero (Worker’s Party) and an elected deputy from the Workers’ Left Front – Unity (FIT-U), in the provincial Buenos Aires regional parliament. He participated as an organizer of the unemployed, community cafeterias, and in the National Strike Assemblies of La Matanza district in 2001, and the National Assembly of Workers in 2002 and 2005 from the National Piquetero Bloc. He is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Buenos Aires.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/11-19-22-th/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 23, 2022 2:17PM
Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 420.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code