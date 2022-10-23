From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SF Protest Against Interim D.A. Brooke Jenkins
On Friday, Oct. 21st, "Mothers on the March" held a protest at the police building on SF's Bryant Street.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoThe protesters denounced Mayor London Breed's appointment of interim D.A. Brooke Jenkins to replace recalled progressive Chesa Boudin. They blasted the mayor for what they see as:
-Not holding police accountable for abusing and killing people in our communities, she fired or reassigned attorneys who were in various phases of the trial process. -For her deceit of San Franciscans, from the time the Guido trial didn’t go her way and she quit the DA’s office till the lies she continues to build in her campaign. -For contributing more to AAPI Hate by dividing the Black, Brown and Asian communities.
There have been multiple protest actions over this issue.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network