Indybay Feature

SF Protest Against Interim D.A. Brooke Jenkins

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
On Friday, Oct. 21st, "Mothers on the March" held a protest at the police building on SF's Bryant Street.
sm_01-28952-854_9251.jpg
original image (1809x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

The protesters denounced Mayor London Breed's appointment of interim D.A. Brooke Jenkins to replace recalled progressive Chesa Boudin. They blasted the mayor for what they see as:

-Not holding police accountable for abusing and killing people in our communities, she fired or reassigned attorneys who were in various phases of the trial process. -For her deceit of San Franciscans, from the time the Guido trial didn’t go her way and she quit the DA’s office till the lies she continues to build in her campaign. -For contributing more to AAPI Hate by dividing the Black, Brown and Asian communities.

There have been multiple protest actions over this issue.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
sm_02-28952-854_9258.jpg
original image (1864x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
sm_03-28952-854_9259.jpg
original image (1822x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
sm_04-28952-854_9264.jpg
original image (2107x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
sm_05-28952-854_9268.jpg
original image (1971x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
sm_06-28952-854_9270.jpg
original image (1862x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
sm_07-28952-854_9273.jpg
original image (1533x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
sm_08-28952-850_8636.jpg
original image (1901x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
sm_09-28952-850_8646.jpg
original image (1896x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
sm_10-28952-850_8648.jpg
original image (1400x1537)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
sm_11-28952-850_8651.jpg
original image (2094x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
sm_12-28952-854_9277.jpg
original image (2078x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
sm_13-28952-854_9289.jpg
original image (1811x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 23, 2022 12:07PM
sm_14-28952-854_9299.jpg
original image (2103x1400)
