On Friday, Oct. 21st, "Mothers on the March" held a protest at the police building on SF's Bryant Street.

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

The protesters denounced Mayor London Breed's appointment of interim D.A. Brooke Jenkins to replace recalled progressive Chesa Boudin. They blasted the mayor for what they see as:-Not holding police accountable for abusing and killing people in our communities, she fired or reassigned attorneys who were in various phases of the trial process. -For her deceit of San Franciscans, from the time the Guido trial didn’t go her way and she quit the DA’s office till the lies she continues to build in her campaign. -For contributing more to AAPI Hate by dividing the Black, Brown and Asian communities.There have been multiple protest actions over this issue.