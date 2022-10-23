Saving Life on Earth: Stopping Fossil Fuels, the Climate Emergency & Extinction Crisis

Date:

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Center for Biological Diversity

Location Details:

Online event

The climate emergency is the biggest threat to life on Earth — people and wildlife alike. And fossil fuels are the main cause.



President Biden can end the fossil fuel era and tackle this catastrophe. But there are only two years left in this term, and he needs pressure from you to do it.



Join the Center for Biological Diversity on Thurs., Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. PT to learn how you can help get Biden to take concrete steps toward a just, renewable energy future.



Special guests Maya Golden-Krasner, senior attorney and deputy director of the Center’s Climate Law Institute, and Nalleli Cobo, a youth climate activist and co-founder of the South Los Angeles Youth Leadership Coalition, will explain Biden’s current and emergency powers, how he can use them to fight the climate and extinction crises, and how you can help.



Center for Biological Diversity - SF Bay Area offices:

1212 Broadway, St. #800, Oakland, CA 94612

911 Lakeville St. #333, Petaluma, CA 94952



PHOTO: Chevron oil refinery fire in Richmond on August 2012