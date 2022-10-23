From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Saving Life on Earth: Stopping Fossil Fuels, the Climate Emergency & Extinction Crisis
Date:
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Center for Biological Diversity
Location Details:
Online event
The climate emergency is the biggest threat to life on Earth — people and wildlife alike. And fossil fuels are the main cause.
President Biden can end the fossil fuel era and tackle this catastrophe. But there are only two years left in this term, and he needs pressure from you to do it.
Join the Center for Biological Diversity on Thurs., Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. PT to learn how you can help get Biden to take concrete steps toward a just, renewable energy future.
Special guests Maya Golden-Krasner, senior attorney and deputy director of the Center’s Climate Law Institute, and Nalleli Cobo, a youth climate activist and co-founder of the South Los Angeles Youth Leadership Coalition, will explain Biden’s current and emergency powers, how he can use them to fight the climate and extinction crises, and how you can help.
Center for Biological Diversity - SF Bay Area offices:
1212 Broadway, St. #800, Oakland, CA 94612
911 Lakeville St. #333, Petaluma, CA 94952
PHOTO: Chevron oil refinery fire in Richmond on August 2012
President Biden can end the fossil fuel era and tackle this catastrophe. But there are only two years left in this term, and he needs pressure from you to do it.
Join the Center for Biological Diversity on Thurs., Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. PT to learn how you can help get Biden to take concrete steps toward a just, renewable energy future.
Special guests Maya Golden-Krasner, senior attorney and deputy director of the Center’s Climate Law Institute, and Nalleli Cobo, a youth climate activist and co-founder of the South Los Angeles Youth Leadership Coalition, will explain Biden’s current and emergency powers, how he can use them to fight the climate and extinction crises, and how you can help.
Center for Biological Diversity - SF Bay Area offices:
1212 Broadway, St. #800, Oakland, CA 94612
911 Lakeville St. #333, Petaluma, CA 94952
PHOTO: Chevron oil refinery fire in Richmond on August 2012
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 23, 2022 11:51AM
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network