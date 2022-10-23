top
View events for the week of 10/27/2022

Saving Life on Earth: Stopping Fossil Fuels, the Climate Emergency & Extinction Crisis

sm_chevron_fire_aug._6__2012.jpg
original image (960x574)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Center for Biological Diversity
Location Details:
Online event
The climate emergency is the biggest threat to life on Earth — people and wildlife alike. And fossil fuels are the main cause.

President Biden can end the fossil fuel era and tackle this catastrophe. But there are only two years left in this term, and he needs pressure from you to do it.

Join the Center for Biological Diversity on Thurs., Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. PT to learn how you can help get Biden to take concrete steps toward a just, renewable energy future.

Special guests Maya Golden-Krasner, senior attorney and deputy director of the Center’s Climate Law Institute, and Nalleli Cobo, a youth climate activist and co-founder of the South Los Angeles Youth Leadership Coalition, will explain Biden’s current and emergency powers, how he can use them to fight the climate and extinction crises, and how you can help.

Center for Biological Diversity - SF Bay Area offices:
1212 Broadway, St. #800, Oakland, CA 94612
911 Lakeville St. #333, Petaluma, CA 94952

PHOTO: Chevron oil refinery fire in Richmond on August 2012
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 23, 2022 11:51AM
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
§LINK TO EVENT: RSVP at Link Provided
by CBD
Mon, Oct 24, 2022 7:03AM
Fossil Fuels Are Driving the Climate Emergency and Extinction

Thurs., Oct 27 at 4 p.m. PT

RSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/7MdCmpad5UOEndgHXfrNkQ2

https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/7MdCmp...
