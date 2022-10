A labor solidarity rally was held for the right of railroad workers to strike and also against the anti-labor Railway Labor Act.

Trade Unionists from ILWU longshore workers to teachers and postal workers joined together at the Port of Oakland to defend railroad workers right to strike, health and safety conditions and living wages.Speaker called for the repeal of the anti-labor Railway Labor Act which is used by Congress and the bosses to destroy and undermine labor conditions.Railroad workers are voting down a proposed concession agreement pushed by Biden's Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and companies like BNSF owned by billionaire Warren Buffet.They also discussed the attack on the right of workers to strike and the role of the Democratic Party in supporting the Railway Labor Act.The rally was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFLP. This action took place on 10/22/22.Additional Media:US Rail Workers Fed Up & On Verge Of National Strike Over Working Conditions, Health & SafetyBNSF Railroad Worker Jen Wallis On Health And Safety, Rail Labor, One Man Crews & Warren BuffetBNSF Nears Shift To One-Member Crews, Possibly Even on Dangerous Oil Trains“People are sick of being treated like garbage. And they’re ready to go out there, ready to go out on strike and, and the railroads know this,” says Lindsey. https://prospect.org/labor/potential-rail-worker-strike-caused-by-erratic-scheduling/ BMWED Membership Votes Against Ratification of Tentative Agreement (Class I Freight Railroads)New Rail Deal May Still Be Doomed Over Scheduling‘Completely demoralized’: US railroad workers pushed to the brinkWorkers are under intense strain amid grueling schedules, union contract negotiations and an arcane attendance policy systemLabor Video Project