Labor Speaks Out at Port of Oakland to Defend Rail Workers Health & Safety & Right to Strike

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 22, 2022 11:29PM
A labor solidarity rally was held for the right of railroad workers to strike and also against the anti-labor Railway Labor Act.
sm_img_0617.jpg
original image (2575x2115)
Trade Unionists from ILWU longshore workers to teachers and postal workers joined together at the Port of Oakland to defend railroad workers right to strike, health and safety conditions and living wages.

Speaker called for the repeal of the anti-labor Railway Labor Act which is used by Congress and the bosses to destroy and undermine labor conditions.

Railroad workers are voting down a proposed concession agreement pushed by Biden's Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and companies like BNSF owned by billionaire Warren Buffet.
They also discussed the attack on the right of workers to strike and the role of the Democratic Party in supporting the Railway Labor Act.

The rally was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFLP. This action took place on 10/22/22.

Additional Media:
US Rail Workers Fed Up & On Verge Of National Strike Over Working Conditions, Health & Safety
https://youtu.be/O3N_lKLZ6P0

BNSF Railroad Worker Jen Wallis On Health And Safety, Rail Labor, One Man Crews & Warren Buffet
https://youtu.be/unVzlsgWGn8

BNSF Nears Shift To One-Member Crews, Possibly Even on Dangerous Oil Trains
http://desmogblog.com/2014/07/22/bnsf-nears-shift-one-member-crews-possibly-even-dangerous-oil-trains

“People are sick of being treated like garbage. And they’re ready to go out there, ready to go out on strike and, and the railroads know this,” says Lindsey. https://prospect.org/labor/potential-rail-worker-strike-caused-by-erratic-scheduling/

BMWED Membership Votes Against Ratification of Tentative Agreement (Class I Freight Railroads)
https://www.bmwe.org/secondary.aspx?id=700

New Rail Deal May Still Be Doomed Over Scheduling
https://jordanbarab.com/confinedspace/2022/09/19/new-rail-deal-may-still-be-doomed-over-scheduling-issues/

‘Completely demoralized’: US railroad workers pushed to the brink
Workers are under intense strain amid grueling schedules, union contract negotiations and an arcane attendance policy system
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/14/completely-demoralized-us-railroad-workers-pushed-to-brink

http://scienceblogs.com/thepumphandle/2014/07/09/safety-whistleblowers-on-warren-buffetts-railroad/

http://earthfix.opb.org/energy/article/workers-question-safety-culture-in-railroads-hauli/

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww12-26-17-campaign-for-railroad-workers-facing-trial-for-lac-megantic-wreck

http://railroadworkersunited.org/lac-megantic/

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/505b96a8c4aa40a37a143c49/t/5814d3da37c581849ea8c40e/1477759962784/If+you+Care+About+Rail+Safety+Yoiu+Must+Support+Tom+Harding.pdf

http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/canada/montreal/mma-lac-megantic-trial-jonathan-couture-1.4423964

http://jordanbarab.com/confinedspace/2017/10/24/lac-megantic-trial/

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/RT4gM4pbMGA
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
§OEA Teacher Craig Gordon Reports On Firing Of 4 Teachers
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 22, 2022 11:29PM
sm_img_0640.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
OEA teacher Craig Gordon reported on the fight against school closures and the retaliatory firing of 4 teachers.
https://youtu.be/RT4gM4pbMGA
§ILWU Local 10 Executive Board Member Janiero Baltrip Supported Rail Workers
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 22, 2022 11:29PM
sm_img_0647.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 10 executive Board member Janiero Baltrip talked about the attack on rail workers and the privatization of the schools in New Orleans and Oakland
https://youtu.be/RT4gM4pbMGA
§Repeal Labor Railway Act
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 22, 2022 11:29PM
sm_img_0639.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers called for the repeal of the Railway Labor Act which is used by the bosses to undermine labor conditions
https://youtu.be/RT4gM4pbMGA
§Struggle of Costa Rican Unionist Facing Prison
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 22, 2022 11:29PM
sm_img_0652.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Francisco Jiminez talked about the struggle of Costa Rican trade unionist Orlando Barrantes who faces a frame-up.
https://youtu.be/RT4gM4pbMGA
