Building Solidarity and Education From The Port To The Schools & SF City Workers

Date:

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time:

6:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Schools & Labor Against Privatization Ed Comm

Location Details:

ILWU Local 10 Henry Schimdt Room

400 North Point

San Francisco

Join trade unionists, workers and community members who will be speaking about the continuing fight against billionaire John Fisher’s Stadium at the Howard Terminal, the firing of 4 teachers in Oakland in retaliation for supporting Parker Elementary School. We also have a report on the fight against racism and privatization in San Francisco with CCSF workers.



Join Us To Build Solidarity and Unity For Justice and Human Rights

An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!

Slapbayarea.org