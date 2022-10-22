top
Building Solidarity and Education From The Port To The Schools & SF City Workers

Thursday, October 27, 2022
6:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Class/Workshop
Schools & Labor Against Privatization Ed Comm
ILWU Local 10 Henry Schimdt Room
400 North Point
San Francisco
10/27 Building Solidarity and Education From The Port To The Schools & SF City Workers

SLAP Education Committee Meeting
Thursday October 27, 2022 6:00 PM
ILWU Local 10
400 North Point Henry Schmidt Room
San Francisco

Join trade unionists, workers and community members who will be speaking about the continuing fight against billionaire John Fisher’s Stadium at the Howard Terminal, the firing of 4 teachers in Oakland in retaliation for supporting Parker Elementary School. We also have a report on the fight against racism and privatization in San Francisco with CCSF workers.

Join Us To Build Solidarity and Unity For Justice and Human Rights
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!
Slapbayarea.org
For more information: http://www.slapbayarea.orgg
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
