top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/28/2022

CineLatino: First Time Home Screening

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, October 28, 2022
Time:
5:00 AM - 6:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Center for Latin American Studies (CLAS)
Email:
Phone:
510-642-2088
Location Details:
UC Berkeley 142 Dwinelle Hall
CLAS is pleased to announce that our free and in-person CineLatino screenings will include film talks with the directors this fall!

First Time Home was directed and shot by young people who are Indigenous Triqui, second-generation immigrants. This is their story, told as they wish to tell it. When four cousins learned their grandfather in Mexico was gravely ill, they traveled from their community in California to their family’s ancestral village in Oaxaca for the first time. The teenagers recorded video letters to share with their parents and other relatives in the U.S., who are farmworkers who have not seen their relatives in Mexico in over 15 years.

Through a mixture of Spanish, Triqui, and English, they got to know their grandparents, aunts, and uncles. In the midst of border politics and violence, the group of cousins forged a link across thousands of miles, developing a newfound pride in their indigenous immigrant identity and a new understanding of the meaning of family. 29 minutes. Spanish, Triqui, and English with English subtitles.

After the screening, co-directors Esmirna Librado, Noemi Librado Sanchez, Esmeralda Ventura, and Heriberto Ventura will be in conversation with Seth Holmes (Producer and Chancellor's Professor in Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management) and Natalia Brizuela (CLAS Chair and Professor of Spanish & Portuguese and Film & Media).
For more information: https://events.berkeley.edu/index.php/cale...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 22, 2022 11:31AM
Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 420.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code