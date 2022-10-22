From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Light at Night: A Glowing Hazard
Date:
Friday, December 16, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society & Sierra C
Location Details:
Online
The Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society, the Sierra Club Loma Prieta Chapter, and the Sierra Club Bay Alive Campaign invite you to our symposium on dark sky and bird-friendly building and lighting design.
The use of LED lighting technology is causing an unintended, yet pervasive and harmful effect: the over-lighting of our nights. Learn about the biological and physical effects of light at night and strategies that can guard our health and environment while providing safe and practical lighting solutions.
Our speakers are global experts in light pollution and bird-safe building and lighting design.
Travis Longcore, Ph.D.
Associate Adjunct Professor, UCLA
Institute of the Environment and Sustainability
Christine Sheppard, Ph.D.
Director of the Glass Collisions Program
American Bird Conservancy
John Barentine, Ph.D.
Executive Officer and Principal Consultant
Dark Sky Consulting, LLC
Mary Coolidge
BirdSafe & Lights Out Campaign Coordinator
Portland Audubon
Free
For more information: https://scvas.org/
