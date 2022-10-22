Light at Night: A Glowing Hazard

Friday, December 16, 2022

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Speaker

Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society & Sierra C

Online

The Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society, the Sierra Club Loma Prieta Chapter, and the Sierra Club Bay Alive Campaign invite you to our symposium on dark sky and bird-friendly building and lighting design.



The use of LED lighting technology is causing an unintended, yet pervasive and harmful effect: the over-lighting of our nights. Learn about the biological and physical effects of light at night and strategies that can guard our health and environment while providing safe and practical lighting solutions.



Our speakers are global experts in light pollution and bird-safe building and lighting design.



Travis Longcore, Ph.D.

Associate Adjunct Professor, UCLA

Institute of the Environment and Sustainability



Christine Sheppard, Ph.D.

Director of the Glass Collisions Program

American Bird Conservancy



John Barentine, Ph.D.

Executive Officer and Principal Consultant

Dark Sky Consulting, LLC



Mary Coolidge

BirdSafe & Lights Out Campaign Coordinator

Portland Audubon



Free