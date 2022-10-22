top
South Bay
South Bay
View events for the week of 12/16/2022

Light at Night: A Glowing Hazard

sm_1447_v0.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, December 16, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society & Sierra C
Location Details:
Online
The Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society, the Sierra Club Loma Prieta Chapter, and the Sierra Club Bay Alive Campaign invite you to our symposium on dark sky and bird-friendly building and lighting design.

The use of LED lighting technology is causing an unintended, yet pervasive and harmful effect: the over-lighting of our nights. Learn about the biological and physical effects of light at night and strategies that can guard our health and environment while providing safe and practical lighting solutions.

Our speakers are global experts in light pollution and bird-safe building and lighting design.

Travis Longcore, Ph.D.
Associate Adjunct Professor, UCLA
Institute of the Environment and Sustainability

Christine Sheppard, Ph.D.
Director of the Glass Collisions Program
American Bird Conservancy

John Barentine, Ph.D.
Executive Officer and Principal Consultant
Dark Sky Consulting, LLC

Mary Coolidge
BirdSafe & Lights Out Campaign Coordinator
Portland Audubon

Free
For more information: https://scvas.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 22, 2022 7:12AM
