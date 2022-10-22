Film: Rebound, Screening and Director Talk

Date:

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Time:

7:00 AM - 8:30 AM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

[ONLINE] San Francisco Main Library

Together we watch the powerful film by Tamara Perkins, Rebound, the story of two women in rebound from incarceration. Carrying the weight of motherhood, trauma, and incarceration, two women find healing and hope through sisterhood, service and education. These aspiring scholars navigate parole, raising young children and self-healing to find acceptance, sisterhood and hope for a new life.



Separated by decades and starkly different circumstances two women rebound from incarceration. They each overcome their years of addiction and abuse to pursue the promise of higher education. These aspiring scholars navigate parole, raising young children, and self-healing to find acceptance, sisterhood, and hope for a new life.



Directors Perkins and Jason Ritchie join the two subjects of the film, Laura J. Murray and Isabella Quevedo, for a post-screening discussion and Q & A.



Free