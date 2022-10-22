top
View events for the week of 12/15/2022

Film: Rebound, Screening and Director Talk

sm_1446_v0.jpg
original image (1990x995)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
[ONLINE] San Francisco Main Library
Together we watch the powerful film by Tamara Perkins, Rebound, the story of two women in rebound from incarceration. Carrying the weight of motherhood, trauma, and incarceration, two women find healing and hope through sisterhood, service and education. These aspiring scholars navigate parole, raising young children and self-healing to find acceptance, sisterhood and hope for a new life.

Separated by decades and starkly different circumstances two women rebound from incarceration. They each overcome their years of addiction and abuse to pursue the promise of higher education. These aspiring scholars navigate parole, raising young children, and self-healing to find acceptance, sisterhood, and hope for a new life.

Directors Perkins and Jason Ritchie join the two subjects of the film, Laura J. Murray and Isabella Quevedo, for a post-screening discussion and Q & A.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/11/15/film-re...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 22, 2022 7:09AM
