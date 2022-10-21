From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Film screening of Uprising (directed by filmmaker Jon Avnet)
Date:
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Time:
2:00 AM - 4:00 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
The Jewish Partisan Educational Foundation
Location Details:
The Contemporary Jewish Museum
736 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Jewish Partisan Educational Foundation (JPEF) and Taube Philanthropies present the film screening of Uprising (NBC, 2001), directed by Jon Avnet from a screenplay by Paul Brinkman and Jon Avnet about resistance in the Warsaw Ghetto. Starring Hank Azaria, David Schwimmer, and Jon Voight, this event, free and open to the general public takes place on Sunday, November 6, at 2 pm at the Contemporary Jewish Museum (CJM), in San Francisco.
A conversation and Q&A following the film will take place with filmmaker Jon Avnet (Risky Business, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Black Swan), Dr. Michael Berenbaum (author, who served as director of the U.S. Holocaust Research Institute and project director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum), and Dr. Steven Meed, son of Warsaw Ghetto fighter Vladka Meed.
Uprising portrays the Warsaw Ghetto Revolt, one of the most important acts of Jewish resistance during the Holocaust and the first civilian insurrection against Nazi Germany in all of Europe.
The film is now in its 21st year since the original release date and is timelier than ever. This November date commemorates the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht (November 9-10, 1938) and April 19, 2023 will mark the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
For more information: https://www.jewishpartisans.org/uprising2022
