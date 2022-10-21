top
View events for the week of 10/26/2022

Oakland District Council Candidate Forum

sm_ffx_7d8uaay4jrq.jpeg
original image (1000x1000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
EBASE
Location Details:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nTdqoAbFRtisuf6g04isww
On Wednesday, October 26, from 6-8PM PST the East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy (EBASE) will be holding a virtual candidate forum with the following candidates:

Janani Ramachandran, Candidate for Oakland City Council, District 4

Nenna Joiner, Candidate for Oakland City Council, District 4

Nancy Sidebotham, Candidate for Oakland City Council, District 6

Nikki Fortunato Bas, Candidate for Oakland City Council, District 2

Community members will be invited to speak directly with candidates and ask pressing questions around housing justice, economic inequality, and public safety in advance of upcoming elections.

As multiple critical developments are being considered across the city it is vital for residents to hear directly from candidates regarding their expectations for equitable and successful developments.

Additionally, the recent rise in gun violence makes clear that the current safety mechanisms in place are not enough to protect Oakland residents and it’s time to evaluate and implement the most effective public safety policies.
For more information: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 21, 2022 9:57AM
