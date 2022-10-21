From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland District Council Candidate Forum
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Other
EBASE
On Wednesday, October 26, from 6-8PM PST the East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy (EBASE) will be holding a virtual candidate forum with the following candidates:
Janani Ramachandran, Candidate for Oakland City Council, District 4
Nenna Joiner, Candidate for Oakland City Council, District 4
Nancy Sidebotham, Candidate for Oakland City Council, District 6
Nikki Fortunato Bas, Candidate for Oakland City Council, District 2
Community members will be invited to speak directly with candidates and ask pressing questions around housing justice, economic inequality, and public safety in advance of upcoming elections.
As multiple critical developments are being considered across the city it is vital for residents to hear directly from candidates regarding their expectations for equitable and successful developments.
Additionally, the recent rise in gun violence makes clear that the current safety mechanisms in place are not enough to protect Oakland residents and it’s time to evaluate and implement the most effective public safety policies.
For more information: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
