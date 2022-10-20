The World Stand With Cuba! We Call On Nancy Pelosi: Let Cuba Live!

Date:

Thursday, November 03, 2022

Time:

4:30 AM - 6:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

friends of Cuba

Location Details:

San Francisco Federal Building (7th + Mission)

Thursday, November 3 @ 4:30pm

San Francisco Federal Building (7th & Mission)

March to U.N. Plaza



The World Stands With Cuba!

As the U.N. votes for the 30th time to condemn the illegal U.S. blockade of Cuba

We Call On Nancy Pelosi: Let Cuba Live!



- End the U.S. blockade of Cuba!

- Remove Cuba from the 'State Sponsors of Terrorism' list!

- Reverse Trump's 243 coercive measures against Cuba!

- Help Cuba rebuild!



Co-sponsors:

ANSWER Coalition - Bay Area, Bay Area Cuba Saving Lives, CODEPINK, DSA San Francisco, Task Force on the Americas, Venceremos Brigade Bay Area



Endorsed by:

Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC), Haiti Action Committee, Cuba & Venezuela Solidarity Committee, Black Alliance for Peace Solidarity Network (West), Freedom Archives, Clínica Martín-Baró San Francisco, Catalyst Project, Palestinian Youth Movement Bay Area, Party for Socialism and Liberation - Bay Area, Race and Resistance Studies at SF State, Workers World Party, International Action Center





