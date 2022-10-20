From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The World Stand With Cuba! We Call On Nancy Pelosi: Let Cuba Live!
Date:
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Time:
4:30 AM - 6:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
friends of Cuba
Location Details:
San Francisco Federal Building (7th + Mission)
Thursday, November 3 @ 4:30pm
San Francisco Federal Building (7th & Mission)
March to U.N. Plaza
The World Stands With Cuba!
As the U.N. votes for the 30th time to condemn the illegal U.S. blockade of Cuba
We Call On Nancy Pelosi: Let Cuba Live!
- End the U.S. blockade of Cuba!
- Remove Cuba from the 'State Sponsors of Terrorism' list!
- Reverse Trump's 243 coercive measures against Cuba!
- Help Cuba rebuild!
Co-sponsors:
ANSWER Coalition - Bay Area, Bay Area Cuba Saving Lives, CODEPINK, DSA San Francisco, Task Force on the Americas, Venceremos Brigade Bay Area
Endorsed by:
Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC), Haiti Action Committee, Cuba & Venezuela Solidarity Committee, Black Alliance for Peace Solidarity Network (West), Freedom Archives, Clínica Martín-Baró San Francisco, Catalyst Project, Palestinian Youth Movement Bay Area, Party for Socialism and Liberation - Bay Area, Race and Resistance Studies at SF State, Workers World Party, International Action Center
