Palestinian Holiday Crafts Bazaar!
Date:
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Time:
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Penny Rosenwasser
Location Details:
Offices of the Middle East Children's Alliance:
1011 8th Street, Suite 100
Berkeley CA 94710
FREE, One-Day Only! Saturday, November 19, 10am - 6pm
A stunning array of unique gifts from Palestine benefitting Palestinian children, buy now for the holidays!
Includes award-winning olive oil, embroidery, olive wood products, keffiyehs, jewelry, pottery, shawls and scarves, toys, olive oil soap, Palestinian Dead Sea products, rugs, cookbooks, clothing, kitchenware, books -- 100% of every purchase aids Palestinian children and their families. Bring friends & family!
Masks required, we can provide them. Wheelchair accessible, street parking nearby.
http://www.mecaforpeace.org, 510-548-0542
For more information: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/event/berkele...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 2:00PM
